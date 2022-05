Indiana County 911 reported a quiet holiday for first responders. Only three calls were reported by Indiana County 911 on Memorial Day Monday. The first was at 2:27 PM on Country Lane Road in Burrell Township, as Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched for a report of a tree down across the road. The call came in at the request by Burrell Township Supervisor Dan Shacreaw. Two firefighters from Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene first and were able to get the tree out of the way before other fire crews arrived. All other units were cancelled.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO