MILWAUKEE - A Brookfield family is mourning the loss of a young man who died following a Wauwatosa plane crash Thursday, May 26. Daniel Perelman was 18. The Northwestern University student got his student pilot's license last fall, according to FAA records. Family said he'd only flown solo a couple of times and that his first solo flight was April 28. An email to the owner of Spring City Aviation, the owner of the plane, has not been returned.

WAUWATOSA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO