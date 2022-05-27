Why Hurts is actually a reason the Eagles are going for it
4 days ago
When the Eagles traded for A.J. Brown and then gave him a $100 million contract, it was easy to find the connection with his best friend Jalen Hurts. And it seemed like that friendship might have helped the Eagles land Brown. Hurts had a lot to do with it...
A legendary NFL quarterback believes Colin Kaepernick could be a nice fit for a team in 2022. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon showed his support for Kaepernick in an interview this week.
Antonio Brown announced Saturday night a decision on his National Football League career. The former star NFL wide receiver revealed that he will not be playing in 2022. Brown won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, but was let go following a bizarre on-field outburst during a game in New York last fall.
Two women who have accused Deshaun Watson of inappropriate sexual conduct condemned the Cleveland Browns for giving the quarterback an NFL-record $230 million guaranteed contract after trading for him. "It's just like a big 'screw you,'" Ashley Solis said of the contract in an interview on HBO's "Real Sports with...
Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
Johnny Manziel and his new girlfriend, Kenzie Warner, went viral on social media this week. The former NFL and Texas A&M quarterback and his Houston-based girlfriend appeared to enjoy some time together in Las Vegas. Manziel had a message for his critics. “Wonder what he’s up to these days?” Manziel...
Earlier this morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some troubling news. According to a report, a Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning. Travis Jonsen, who's competing for a spot on Tampa Bay's 53-man roster, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the...
It’s been more than two months since the Cleveland Browns traded for their quarterback of the future in Deshaun Watson. But their soon-to-be ex-QB in Baker Mayfield still remains on the roster. The obvious move for the Browns has been to trade Mayfield, but with the market looking quite...
Russell Wilson will began his Denver Broncos tenure where his NFL career began. The Broncos are set to open the 2022 regular season on the road against his old team, the Seattle Seahawks. But Wilson has made it clear that there will be no extra emotions with the contest. It's...
Despite the anticipation about the Denver Broncos’ Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 season, Russell Wilson is not making a big deal out of it. Broncos and Seahawks fans probably have the opening game already circled on their calendars. After all, it is the first time Wilson will be facing off against the Seahawks following his 10-year stay with the franchise. The veteran QB was traded to Denver this offseason as Seattle decided to go another direction, with his former team getting a multitude of picks, Drew Lock and Shelby Harris in the process.
Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the door is reportedly open for him to sign with an NFL team. Earlier this week, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders. This was reportedly Kaepernick's first workout with an NFL team since he left the league following the 2016 season.
If there was one phrase that could be the anthem of the Green Bay Packers and the NFL Draft, it is this: “The Green Bay Packers haven’t taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002.” We all know that. It would be a safe bet that people who have not even heard of football know that, at least. It is spread around social media often enough every March. One wide receiver, though, Baltimore Ravens second-year player Rashad Bateman, believed that he was going to the Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
In 2007, the Philadelphia Eagles went a disappointing 8-8 after making the playoffs the year prior. After a season where they ranked last in the NFL in turnovers but 10th overall, it was clear secondary help was needed. That prompted the signing of ballhawk Asante Samuel. The rest is history.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram that WR CeeDee Lamb will prove to be an upgrade over WR Amari Cooper as a complete No. 1 receiver in the Cowboys’ offense. When asked about playing next season under the franchise tag, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz responded...
Draymond Green does a lot of things on the basketball court, but shooting threes usually isn’t one of them. However, when he does decide to take -- and make -- a shot from deep, it has almost always worked in the Warriors' favor. Golden State posted a 19-1 record...
Aaron Donald has done it all. He has three defesnive player of the year awards, eight Pro Bowls, seven All-Pros, an All-Decade honor, 98 career sacks and now a Super Bowl ring. The Rams defensive lineman has joined Lawrence Taylor in the conversation for the greatest defensive player in history,...
The Pittsburgh Steelers did not go all out to revamp their defense over the free agency period, although they did bolster their linebacker depth with the signing of Myles Jack. After being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 15, Jack came to terms with the Steelers on a two-year...
Falcons HC Arthur Smith said that he’s not asking QB Marcus Mariota to do anything other than to play within himself. “He’s his own guy. That’s what you like about certain players, but he’s authentic,” Smith said, via PFT. “He is who he is. He doesn’t try to be anybody. We’re not asking him to come in here and be Matt Ryan or to be Peyton Manning. Be Marcus Mariota. That’s what we want. He’s also – I think everybody when you get another shot at something, there’s lessons learned and they’re hard lessons but if you take them the right way, you’re more appreciative of the opportunity. It’s been fun being around him again, not just as a player but as a person. He’s one of those people you enjoy being around and he’s doing a good job right now with what we’re asking him to.”
It’s been believed for weeks that Dodgers co-owner and new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was a candidate to buy the Denver Broncos. He possibly won’t be, after all. In a recent item reporting that Mat and Justin Ishpia have become bidders for the Broncos, Mike Klis of 9News.com mentioned that it’s currently unclear whether Boehly remains in the running for the purchase.
