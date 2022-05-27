Why Hurts is actually a reason the Eagles are going for it

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said that he’s not asking QB Marcus Mariota to do anything other than to play within himself. “He’s his own guy. That’s what you like about certain players, but he’s authentic,” Smith said, via PFT. “He is who he is. He doesn’t try to be anybody. We’re not asking him to come in here and be Matt Ryan or to be Peyton Manning. Be Marcus Mariota. That’s what we want. He’s also – I think everybody when you get another shot at something, there’s lessons learned and they’re hard lessons but if you take them the right way, you’re more appreciative of the opportunity. It’s been fun being around him again, not just as a player but as a person. He’s one of those people you enjoy being around and he’s doing a good job right now with what we’re asking him to.”

1 DAY AGO