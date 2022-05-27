Montgomery County Council Passes Resolution Approving the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 26, 2022 —The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution approving the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan. The Plan makes recommendations within the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan area for land use and zoning, housing, economic development, urban design, transportation, parks and...mocoshow.com
Comments / 0