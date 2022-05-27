ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County Council Passes Resolution Approving the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan

By MCS Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKVILLE, Md., May 26, 2022 —The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution approving the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan. The Plan makes recommendations within the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan area for land use and zoning, housing, economic development, urban design, transportation, parks and...

Montgomery County Supports Preservation of Affordable Housing at 515 Thayer Ave. in Silver Spring

The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) participated in financing to support preservation and renovation of 55 naturally occurring affordable housing (NOAH) apartments at 515 Thayer Ave. in Silver Spring. MHP, a nonprofit developer headquartered in Silver Spring, acquired the apartment property in 2016 to preserve the affordable rental community and recently completed a full renovation. A grand reopening celebration for the project was held today.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
New Park Service Master Plan for White’s Ferry

The National Park Service owns about 65 acres of land around White’s Ferry and are developing a master plan for the area. The first planning session about the master plan was presented by a contractor running the project earlier this month. They outlined a preliminary sketch of proposed improvements for the land, which are designed around outdoor recreation activities.
POOLESVILLE, MD
Brief History of the Town of Kensington

Kensington’s history began as Joseph’s Park through a land grant of 4,220 acres, located at the time within Charles County, to Mr. William Joseph in 1689. Permitted on September 25, 1705, and now within Prince George’s County, William Joseph’s son used the land for agriculture until he sold it in 1736 to Mr. Daniel Carroll of Upper Marlboro. Carroll, who was one of only five men to sign both the Articles of Confederation (1777) and the Constitution (1787), sold various parcels of land to local farmers. Kensington’s current day form came about from Mr. George Knowles’ property following the construction of the Metropolitan Branch line from Washington, DC to Point of Rocks in 1873.
KENSINGTON, MD
Purple Line Construction Updates in Montgomery County

Beginning on or about May 31, 2022, crews will add a 2nd crew to continue to advance underground utility relocation work. The 2nd shift may take place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, with makeup days on Friday and Saturday, as needed. Work will occur within the long-term lane closure on Wayne Avenue between Dale Drive and Springvale Road. A noise waiver is in the process of being reviewed for activities related to the Purple Line project. For more information please review the noise waiver here. Comments can be made to the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection. Instructions and contact information are located on the noise waiver page.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Approval Recommended for Car Wash That Will Turn 3 Lots into 1 Lot for 5,617 SF Car Wash in Gaithersburg

The Gaithersburg Mayor and City Council held a policy discussion on this application on May 16, 2022, regarding the application of Brett Schaecter of Crain Partners, LLC, toto combine the three lots into a single lot to construct a 5,617 square foot automatic car wash building and associated parking lot. The video of the meeting can be found here where approval was recommended by City Staff. A final action on the application will be made at the June 21 meeting.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Update on New Five Below in Gaithersburg

Permanent signage is up at the upcoming Five Below at 516 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, the former location of Chuck E. Cheese. No opening date has been announced but the coming soon signage has now been updated to say “Summer 2022” instead of “Spring 2022”. Five Below has additional Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg (Kentlands), Germantown, Rockville, and Silver Spring. A representative from the Kentlands location told us last year that the new Gaithersburg store is not replacing the current Gaithersburg location.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
219 Unit Residential Apartment Proposed for Spectrum at Watkins Mill

BPTC Eighteen, LLC has submitted this Application for Schematic Development Plan approval for development of a multi-family residential building on an approximately 1.25- acre site in the Spectrum at Watkins Mill mixed-use development (103 and 203 Spectrum Ave, located off of Watkins Mill Rd and 355). The plan proposes a 219 unit residential apartment building, and integrated parking garage which will be partially below grade.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Baltimore City And Surrounding Communities Experiencing High Community Transmission Of COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, and Anne Arundel County are all areas of high community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  New data indicates there are 283 cases per 100,000 people in Baltimore over the last seven days, and the hospitalizations per case rate grew to 11.8 admissions per 100,000 cases.  Howard County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Kelly Russo recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with vaccines, getting tested if you have symptoms and if you are at high risk for severe illness, considering additional precautions,...
BALTIMORE, MD
College Park to fine up to $1,000 for tree cutting

In Prince George’s County, Maryland, the city of College Park has a tree protection ordinance that could cost uncertified tree cutters up to $1,000. The ordinance, first reported by the Hyattsville Wire, attempts to combat the loss of trees in urban forests. Urban forest trees include trees in the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Montgomery County Public Libraries Offers Free Online Workshops for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs in June

Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) is offering online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting job seekers and entrepreneurs throughout June. All workshops are free and offered virtually. An internet connection and a device (such as a smartphone, tablet, or computer) are required for participation. Throughout June – Every Monday:...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Details on Rockville’s Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

The Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade is a long-standing tradition in the City of Rockville. The day starts off with a ceremony remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms and concludes with the annual parade. The parade was founded in 1944 by William (Bill) Wood. Today the parade features more than 50 units including military and community groups, marching units, dance troupes and more.
ROCKVILLE, MD
MCPS grade inflation reflect failure to prepare students

Montgomery County has a history of grade inflation with policies that make students’ academic records appear better while helping ease student stress. These policies include the 2006 50% rule, allowing 89.5% to be an A, the removal of the semester downtrend rule, and the elimination of final and midterm exams. Although these policies are largely beneficial to students they can have unintended detrimental consequences for students and their future academic careers.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
‘Flags for Our Heroes’ with More Than 700 American Flags on Display as Memorial Day Tribute Through Monday, May 30, at Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg

“Flags for Our Heroes,” featuring an impressive display of more than 700 American flags, has returned to the lawn at Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm for Memorial Day Weekend through Monday, May 30. The flags, which are lit at night, can be viewed 24 hours a day. There is no charge to enter the park.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Small Fire at BurgerFi in Rio Tuesday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for smoke/haze in the kitchen of the recently opened BurgerFi restaurant at Grand Corner Ave in Rio at approximately 7:30am Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, all occupants were found to be safe and accounted for. MCFRS located the source of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
State may remove Prince George's County school board chair

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - The Maryland State Board of Education has taken steps to remove the appointed school board chair in Prince George’s County. This week, the state board voted to issue charges of removal for Dr. Juanita Miller, according to Lora Rakowski, spokeswoman for the Maryland State Department of Education.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WB Randolph Road has Reopened After Being Closed For Approximately 9 Months

Last week we let you know that final paving was underway today at Westbound Randolph Road in Rockville/N. Bethesda. The road officially reopened a few days ago. Westbound Randolph Road has been closed since August 30th of last summer. The closure was needed for underground electrical work as part of Pepco’s new White Flint Substation. Traffic heading westbound on Randolph Road has been diverted to Parklawn Drive and then directed to Rockville Pike (MD-355).
ROCKVILLE, MD
Troutless Maryland stream gets restoration green light

Maryland regulators have given a green light to a controversial restoration project in the state’s only Coastal Plain stream to have supported brook trout until recently. The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved a proposal by the state’s Department of Natural Resources to restore a portion of Jabez Branch, a tributary of the Severn River in Anne […]
MARYLAND STATE
Sinkhole in Shenandoah County

A sinkhole caused a nearly 4 mile long back up in Shenandoah County yesterday for motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 81. The sinkhole appeared at mile marker 268 and shut down the left lane. VDOT applied a temporary patch so be on the lookout for further repairs in the future.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

