Last season was a successful one for the Bengals, but not everyone on the team got to share in the fun of a run to the Super Bowl. Third-round pick Joseph Ossai picked up a sack in the team’s first preseason game and seemed set for a role on the edge of the defense before tearing his meniscus the next week. The knee injury kept him out for the rest of the year and leaves him back at square one in his second year as a professional player.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO