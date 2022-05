If you're an Xbox owner who's been on the fence about buying something new from the Microsoft Store, you might want to check your account's inbox. Microsoft has started up another round of its store credit giveaways this week and seems to be depositing $5 into people's accounts to use on games or other digital products you may want to purchase. There's been no indication yet as to when this promotion might end, but we do already know that the credit has an expiration date, so don't sit on the credit for too long if you're one of the lucky recipients.

LOTTERY ・ 3 DAYS AGO