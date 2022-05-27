ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Food prices have risen fast in Louisiana. Which products have seen the biggest price bump?

By William Taylor Potter, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago

Grocery prices in Louisiana have risen significantly over the course of the year — and the U.S. Department of Agriculture says the increased grocery prices are likely to continue.

The Grocery Price Index from Datasembly, a company that analyzes data on a variety of products, shows that Louisiana has seen prices of several food items rise drastically over the course of 2022. Based on Datasembly's report, categories like meat, snacks, deli items and pastas have seen the largest increases.

The Grocery Price Index compares current prices to a baseline price that was set at the beginning of October 2019. The baseline score for all products is 100, which would mean the price is around the October 2019 mark. A score above 100 shows a price increase, and a number below 100 would be an average price decrease.

No category of grocery products in Louisiana has seen prices decrease since October 2019. The meat category, which includes seafood, has seen the largest increase from the baseline, with the index score around 121 for the week of May 15, 2022.

For most grocery products, the rapid increase in price didn't begin in earnest until 2022, though the COVID-19 pandemic caused some fluctuations beforeprior to this year.

Baking supplies, for example, have been relatively stable for much of the past two years. During the first week of March 2020, just as the pandemic was beginning in Louisiana, the index for baking was 100 — meaning it was unchanged from the baseline.

A year later, in the first week of March 2021, the index was at 101, showing only the smallest of price increases from October 2019. But by the next year — the first week of March 2022 — the index had jumped to 110. As of May 15, only a few months later, the index score was 115.

At the same time, the USDA has tracked a stark increase in dairy prices in metro areas across the U.S. In its most recent report, the USDA found that the average price for a gallon of whole milk in New Orleans was $4.87 in April 2022. Only five of the 30 cities tracked in the report had higher prices than New Orleans.

So far in 2022, the average price of a gallon of whole milk in New Orleans is $4.55, higher than all but five other cities listed. In 2021, the average price was $4.

Here's an overall breakdown of index scores by category in Louisiana:

  • Alcohol
    • March 1, 2020: 99
    • March 7, 2021: 100
    • March 6, 2022: 104
    • May 15, 2022: 106
  • Bakery
    • March 1, 2020: 101
    • March 7, 2021: 102
    • March 6, 2022: 114
    • May 15, 2022: 117
  • Baking
    • March 1, 2020: 100
    • March 7, 2021: 101
    • March 6, 2022: 110
    • May 15, 2022: 115
  • Beverages
    • March 1, 2020: 101
    • March 7, 2021: 103
    • March 6, 2022: 112
    • May 15, 2022: 114
  • Breakfast/Cereal
    • March 1, 2020: 101
    • March 7, 2021: 102
    • March 6, 2022: 108
    • May 15, 2022: 116
  • Candy
    • March 1, 2020: 102
    • March 7, 2021: 103
    • March 6, 2022: 108
    • May 15, 2022: 116
  • Condiments/Spices/Sauces
    • March 1, 2020: 101
    • March 7, 2021: 102
    • March 6, 2022: 111
    • May 15, 2022: 116
  • Dairy/Eggs
    • March 1, 2020: 101
    • March 7, 2021: 100
    • March 6, 2022: 106
    • May 15, 2022: 113
  • Deli
    • March 1, 2020: 101
    • March 7, 2021: 101
    • March 6, 2022: 111
    • May 15, 2022: 118
  • Frozen Foods
    • March 1, 2020: 100
    • March 7, 2021: 100
    • March 6, 2022: 110
    • May 15, 2022: 116
  • Meal Solutions/Grains/Pasta
    • March 1, 2020: 100
    • March 7, 2021: 101
    • March 6, 2022: 113
    • May 15, 2022: 118
  • Meat/Seafood
    • March 1, 2020: 100
    • March 7, 2021: 102
    • March 6, 2022: 113
    • May 15, 2022: 121
  • Produce
    • March 1, 2020: 102
    • March 7, 2021: 102
    • March 6, 2022: 110
    • May 15, 2022: 113
  • Snacks/Cookies/Chips
    • March 1, 2020: 101
    • March 7, 2021: 102
    • March 6, 2022: 112
    • May 15, 2022: 119

