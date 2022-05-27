ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Holiday closures list for Memorial Day holiday

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIrqA_0fsDDAy200

The following closures are related to the upcoming Memorial Day federal holiday, Monday, May 30:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Monday.

State of Wyoming – Closed Monday.

Laramie County – Closed Monday.

City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Government services

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.

U.S. Postal Service – There is Express Mail delivery and some package delivery Monday. There is no regular mail service; retail locations are closed.

Medical care

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – Cheyenne Regional Medical Group and CRMC’s retail operations and most outpatient services are closed Monday. The emergency department and inpatient care will remain open.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Typically, would be closed on Monday; always open for emergency care.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Pickup normally set for Monday will take place this Saturday. The Transfer Station is closed Monday, as are the Compost Facility and the Happy Jack Landfill. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility is closed both Monday and Tuesday.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – There is a one-day delay for trash pickup, according to staffers. So, for instance, if your garbage is usually collected on Monday, this coming week, it will be picked up on Tuesday.

Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.

Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.

Laramie County School District 1 – Closed Monday.

Laramie County School District 2 – Closed Monday.

Community services

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closes at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open 8 a.m. to noon Monday, and the pool closes at 11:30 a.m.

Laramie County Library – Closed Monday.

#Memorial Day
