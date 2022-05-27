Special Bar Counsel filing reiterates DA Manlove's 'incompetence'

CHEYENNE – The attorney acting as prosecutor in the disciplinary proceedings of Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove has reiterated that Manlove acted incompetently throughout her tenure.

“The administration of criminal justice in Laramie County has been in shambles since Jan. 8, 2019, when Manlove took office and fired the majority of her employees without having an effective transition plan,” Special Bar Counsel Weston W. Reeves wrote last week. “As a result of her incompetence in the position, the community of Cheyenne has suffered. Lives have been lost. Thousands of cases go unprosecuted. The (Laramie County district and circuit court) judges are beside themselves.”

The disciplinary case now could take one of two tracks, Supreme Court Clerk Shawna Goetz said in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. If there’s a recommendation that it go to oral argument, this could be scheduled for August. Otherwise, it would be assigned to the court’s “brief only” docket and taken under advisement by the court.

At that point, “issuance of an opinion could take several months,” Goetz said.

Reeves accused Manlove of pushing falsehoods within her objection to a disciplinary panel recommendation that she be disbarred. These included facts surrounding how the DA’s office obtained evidence from the Wyoming State Crime Lab, mischaracterizing testimony of Natrona County District Attorney Daniel Itzen and the assertion that she’d taken responsibility “for the errors which led to the release of a dangerous criminal, Rodney Law, because of failure to produce evidence.”

The attorney pushed back on Manlove contending her potential punishment should be capped at something like private reprimand or public censure, based on American Bar Association standards. Based on the DA’s behavior Reeves said is borne out by the evidence, and accounting for aggravating and mitigating factors, suspension or disbarment is appropriate, he argued.

“It will be years before the people of Laramie County can be served by a rebuilt district attorney’s office which can meet its obligations to the public,” Reeves wrote. “The time to start that process is now.”

Office of Bar Counsel charges last year with the Wyoming State Bar alleged Manlove had mishandled the prosecution of cases and inappropriately dismissed certain cases, and that she created a hostile work environment.

After an eight-day hearing, the panel announced Feb. 11 that it would recommend Manlove lose her ability to practice law in this state. A month later, it gave its recommendation to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Manlove’s amended formal objection to the disbarment recommendation came on May 6. The state Supreme Court will ultimately decide on any consequences.

The Wyoming Supreme Court oversees the Wyoming State Bar and its Board of Professional Responsibility. The three-person hearing panel that recommended disbarment was chosen from the larger BPR, which is the hearing body for attorney discipline in the state.

Manlove is up for re-election in November, and her term ends in January. She was elected in November 2018.

On Thursday, it was unclear whether she would run for a second term, and she declined to comment. The filing deadline is Friday, May 27, for candidates who wish to be nominated through a party’s primary.