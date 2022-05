I’d like to introduce my band — its name is OoB. That’s short for “Opposite of Blink” which is what we’re trying to achieve in our music. But I’m not telling you about OoB because we’ve got something to sell you. We don’t have music products or t-shirts, downloads, NFTs, or framed autographed posters. You can’t buy tickets to see us play and it’s doubtful we’ll ever perform in a place you’d be going to anyway.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO