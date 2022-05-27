ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Remote voting in the U.S. House hits a second anniversary, but it may be its last

By Jacob Fischler
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
The U.S. Capitol. Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

After two years of a temporary provision to allow remote voting in the U.S. House, the top 36 users of the proxy voting system are all Democrats, though Republicans have also taken advantage of it.

Proxy voting was meant to keep crowds of House members smaller and thereby limit the spread of COVID-19, back in the early days of the pandemic. The first proxy votes were cast on May 27, 2020.

But some members used it while running for higher office or attending political events, undermining the legitimacy of the system and potentially giving fuel to Republicans who could seek to end proxy voting if they retake the chamber in this fall’s election.

“That sort of threatens to ruin the practice for the folks who really need it,” said Molly Reynolds, a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution.

Proxy voting is extended for 45 days at a time and currently has been set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to expire on June 28.

According to a database of proxy votes compiled by Cronkite News/Arizona PBS, the top 20 users of the vote-by-proxy through April 2022 were all Democrats. They are:

  1. Al Lawson of Florida
  2. Donald Payne of New Jersey
  3. Frederica Wilson of Florida
  4. Bobby Rush of Illinois
  5. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona
  6. Grace Napolitano of California
  7. Grace Meng of New York
  8. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona
  9. Katie Porter of California
  10. Alan Lowenthal of California
  11. Mark DeSaulnier of California
  12. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas
  13. Tony Cárdenas of California
  14. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
  15. Albio Sires of New Jersey
  16. Lois Frankel of Florida
  17. Ted Lieu of California
  18. Donald McEachin of Virginia
  19. Lucille Roybal-Allard of California
  20. Chellie Pingree of Maine

The top Republican, according to the data, was Idaho’s Russ Fulcher. With 176 votes by proxy representing less than one-quarter of his votes over the past two years, Fulcher ranked 37th overall.

Grijalva, the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, and Johnson, the chairwoman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, are the only committee leaders in the top 20.

Health cited

The members who answered questions about their proxy voting habits all said they were related to health concerns, either because the members themselves or those close to them were at increased risk of poor outcomes if they contracted COVID-19:

  • Payne spokesman Patrick Wright said: “The Congressman is a diabetic and diabetes is one of the highest ‘at-risk’ factors for catching COVID-19. He has utilized proxy voting to continue his service and work for his constituents in the 10th Congressional District while still protecting his health and safety.”
  • Frankel, through a spokeswoman, said: “I have used proxy voting as a public health precaution to minimize COVID-19 exposure for myself and others, especially my 96-year-old mother.” She added: “I used the time away from travel and in-person voting for many, many Zoom meetings with stakeholders, helping to guide them to relief through the COVID-19 crisis and a variety of other meetings we used to have in-person.”
  • McEachin spokesman Shahid Ahmed said: “Health challenges the Congressman has faced have made him more susceptible to COVID-19.” Ahmed added, “Out of an abundance of caution, he has used proxy voting, especially when we see an uptick in coronavirus cases.”

Fulcher was diagnosed with renal cancer last year.

Representatives for Lawson, Wilson, Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Watson Coleman, Sires, Pingree and Fulcher did not respond to messages.

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson Jr. Credit: Wikipedia.

Thursday, the Florida Phoenix made several efforts to contact both Lawson and Wilson — she represents a South Florida district — but did not receive a response.

Lawson’s U.S. House district, which stretches across North Florida along the Georgia state line, has become part of controversy and lawsuits over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan, which dismantles the district and divides North Florida Blacks among four districts dominated by white voters.

In her research, Reynolds, of Brookings, found that the two greatest predictive factors, other than party, for how often a member would vote by proxy were the distance from a member’s district to Washington and age.

Republicans oppose proxy voting but some use it

House Republicans opposed the concept of voting by proxy and challenged the practice in court, eventually losing in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The numbers show Democrats are generally more likely to vote by proxy more often, and Republicans are more likely not to vote by proxy at all.

Of the 115 members since May 2020 who have never cast a proxy vote, 98 are Republicans. Michigan Libertarian Justin Amash also did not cast a proxy vote before he left office in January 2021.

But 149 House Republicans have cast at least one remote vote, meaning Republicans who have proxy voted outnumber those who have not.

Still, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy spearheaded the suit to block the practice and Republicans generally have sought to undo pandemic restrictions, which could mean proxy voting’s days are numbered if the GOP retakes the House majority in this fall’s elections.

In a statement emailed by a spokesman, Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher, who has never cast a vote by proxy, criticized members who used the practice — especially those whose absences were unrelated to the pandemic. Gallagher called on Republicans to halt the practice if they control the House next year.

“Members are lying to their constituents when they submit proxy statements saying that it is the pandemic — not space launches, political conferences, or trips on Air Force One — that keeps them from conducting their sworn duty on the House floor,” Gallagher said.

“It’s destroying Congress and further eroding trust in this institution,” he added. “When Republicans take back the House, they must end this charade and require all members to be present in Washington to do the work that the American people sent us here to do.”

More than a dozen Republicans used proxy voting to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference last year. Those members include Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Ted Budd and Madison Cawthon of North Carolina, Mark Green of Tennessee, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania and Greg Steube of Florida.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic U.S. Reps. Charlie Crist of Florida, Kai Kahele of Hawaii and Thomas Suozzi of New York have all recorded substantial numbers of proxy votes while they run for governor of their home states.

Reynolds said she expected Republicans to end proxy voting if they take the majority. That change would have its positives and negatives.

It has been useful for members with COVID-19 or other serious health conditions to continue their jobs during the pandemic, but proxy voting can also hurt the overall health of the House by depriving members of opportunities to build relationships, Reynolds said.

Enabling members to vote from anywhere could encourage them not to come to Washington at all, she said.

“Time spent in the district is important and valuable, and it’s a real part of what members do,” she said. “But being in Washington is also part of what members do. And portraying time spent in the Capitol as unnecessary to do the job feeds this perception that the institution is a place to be avoided.”

Beyer helps out colleagues

The Cronkite database also tracked the members who cast votes on behalf of their colleagues. One member, Virginia Democrat Don Beyer, led that category by a considerable margin.

As of the end of April, Beyer had cast 2,209 votes on behalf of colleagues. New Jersey Democrat Frank Pallone cast the second-most, with 1,683.

Representing a district just across the Potomac River from the District of Columbia, Beyer’s proximity is part of the reason his colleagues have so often turned to him for proxy-voting help, Beyer spokesman Aaron Fritschner said in an email.

As a committee chairman, of the Joint Economic Committee, and a member of both the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the moderate New Democrat Coalition, the fourth-term Democrat has developed many relationships in the House, he added.

“Rep. Beyer is honored that his colleagues have placed this trust in him, and it has given him some good stories to tell (for instance, casting multiple votes to impeach former President Trump),” Fritschner wrote.

“Rep. Beyer hopes that as our society adapts to the changing nature of the pandemic and the health situation hopefully improves, votes in the House will return to being more in-person,” Fritschner added. “He is a big believer in the in-person relationships that Members of Congress form in the process of legislating.

“But while conditions and rules necessitate proxy voting, Rep. Beyer will continue to help his colleagues as he has done since mid-2020.”

Here is a list of current U.S. House members of the Florida delegation, showing data on the proxy voting system. The Phoenix gleaned the information from a database of proxy votes compiled by Cronkite News/Arizona PBS.

U.S. House member, FL delegation Party No vote or vote in-person Voting by proxy Percent of votes by proxy
Al Lawson D 17 717 97.68%
Frederica Wilson D 54 680 92.64%
Lois Frankel D 362 372 50.68%
Charlie Crist D 519 215 29.29%
Theodore Deutch D 540 194 26.43%
Vern Buchanan R 570 164 22.34%
Gregory Steube R 575 159 21.66%
Maria Elvira Salazar R 475 115 19.49%
Michael Waltz R 624 110 14.99%
Matt Gaetz R 626 108 14.71%
Debbie Wasserman Schultz D 655 79 10.76%
Gus Bilirakis R 664 70 9.54%
Neal Dunn R 674 60 8.17%
Val Butler Demings D 682 52 7.08%
Carlos Gimenez R 542 48 8.14%
Byron Donalds R 551 39 6.61%
Darren Soto D 699 35 4.77%
Kathy Castor D 700 34 4.63%
Bill Posey R 701 33 4.50%
Mario Diaz-Balart R 717 17 2.32%
Brian Mast R 720 14 1.91%
Stephanie Murphy D 725 9 1.23%
Sheila Cherfilus McCormick D 125 7 5.30%
Daniel Webster R 734 0 0.00%
John Rutherford R 734 0 0.00%
Kat Cammack R 590 0 0.00%
Scott Franklin R 590 0 0.00%

The Florida Phoenix contributed to this report.

The post Remote voting in the U.S. House hits a second anniversary, but it may be its last appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Florida Phoenix

Revised complaint: DeSantis congressional redistricting plan targeted Black voters

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Fresh arguments filed in a federal legal challenge to Florida’s new congressional redistricting plan accuse Gov. Ron DeSantis of blatant racism in diminishing Black voters’ ability to elect candidates of their choice in North and Central Florida. In an amended complaint filed Wednesday in Common Cause of Florida v. Lee, civil rights groups allege the […] The post Revised complaint: DeSantis congressional redistricting plan targeted Black voters appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis signs K-12 ‘Victims of Communism’ bill while railing against college-campus communists

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Monday a measure creating a “Victims of Communism Day” at Florida’s public schools, though much of the discussion centered around what state officials believe to be a rise in communist sympathies at Florida’s college campuses. The bill in question, HB 395, establishes ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida’s public […] The post DeSantis signs K-12 ‘Victims of Communism’ bill while railing against college-campus communists appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis spreads misinformation about transgender people in public appearance

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis ridiculed transgender people during a public appearance on Wednesday, referring to a champion trans woman swimmer as a “that” and mocking the possibility of pregnancy among trans men and nonbinary people. He cited trans woman Lia Thomas’ March championship in the women’s 500-yard freestyle competition as an example of a narrative the […] The post DeSantis spreads misinformation about transgender people in public appearance appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
SOCIETY
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state’s courts are moving toward a quick decision about whether to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to dismember Congressional District 5, a North Florida seat designed to allow Black people in Florida’s old plantation and sharecropping belt to send one of their own to Congress. In a brief filed Thursday with the Florida First District […] The post Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House vote to expand federal firefighters benefits seen as step toward parity

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON – Years after firefighters extinguish a blaze, after the smoke has lifted and ashes have cooled, the people who risked their lives to contain the fire face another danger: cancer and cardiovascular disease resulting from exposure to smoke and heat. Government and academic studies have shown firefighters are 9% more likely to develop cancer and 14% […] The post U.S. House vote to expand federal firefighters benefits seen as step toward parity appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Russia says ‘Nyet’ to any more visits from hundreds of members of Congress

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Hundreds of members of Congress are permanently banned from visiting Russia, in retaliation for passing economic sanctions on the country after it invaded Ukraine in late February. The list includes nearly 1,000 Americans, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with celebrities such as actor Morgan Freeman, executives such as Microsoft […] The post Russia says ‘Nyet’ to any more visits from hundreds of members of Congress appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

Vote on abortion rights planned in U.S. Senate next week, but likely will fall short

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will force a vote next week on a bill to codify abortion protections, following the disclosure that the Supreme Court could be ready to overturn a landmark abortion rights ruling. The effort appears largely symbolic. Democrats are well short of the 60 votes needed to pass the bill under […] The post Vote on abortion rights planned in U.S. Senate next week, but likely will fall short appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package with broad bipartisan support

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to provide an additional $40 billion in economic, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine as its troops continue fighting back against Russia’s invasion. The legislation, released just hours before, now goes to the U.S. Senate, where leaders hope to quickly send the bill to President Joe Biden’s […] The post U.S. House passes $40 billion Ukraine aid package with broad bipartisan support appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FOREIGN POLICY
