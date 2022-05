After 26 years in downtown Portsmouth Bull Moose is moving to a bigger new location just two miles away. But it may as well be 200 miles as the entertainment retailer goes from being surrounded by the "cool" of Congress Street to the convenience of a small shopping center on Woodbury Avenue that used to house a Strawberries, the epitome of the suburban record store of the 70s and 80s.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO