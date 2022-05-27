ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Lashley Wants To Face An Old Rival At WWE WrestleMania 39

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE WrestleMania 39 might not be taking place until next year, but Bobby Lashley already has his eyes set on one particular opponent. During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump the former WWE Champion made it clear that he wants to face Brock Lesnar on The Grandest Stage Of Them All...

Comments / 3

copperhead
4d ago

sure why not they'll just make it to where Brock loses again so if they keep making the same ones lose every time then it's a waste of time and money to see

Reply
4
