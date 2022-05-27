Police: Woman takes off on foot after crashing car into another vehicle in Wynwood

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Monday morning. The incident happened along NW 179 Street near 28 Court shortly before 2 a.m. According to Miami Gardens PD, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital by paramedics. Investigators later learned a second man, who the victim fired at, was driven to the hospital by someone after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. “It was like boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Jamil Burroughs, who says she heard the gunshots. Another neighbor who woke up to the sound of gunshots showed CBS4 news a bullet hole left in the front window of his home. “We normally get up around that time to come into the kitchen,” said the man who did not want to be identified. “It shattered my cabinet and everything, luckily it didn’t go through the door,” he added. A dark colored sedan was towed away from the scene. Residents in the area say they hope the person who recklessly fired their gun is held responsible. “It makes me feel unsafe definitely,” said Burroughs.

