Miami, FL

Police: Woman takes off on foot after crashing car into another vehicle in Wynwood

Click10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – A woman was arrested early Friday morning after she was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, authorities said. The...

www.local10.com

Click10.com

Police investigate shooting that injured 1 in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning. The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 79th Street. Officer Michael Vega, who is also a spokesman for the police department, confirmed that the victim was...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Several people detained after shooting outside Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several people were detained Monday night following a shooting outside Fort Lauderdale’s bar the Elbo Room. Police said shots were fired after two men got into an argument. According to investigators, multiple people have been detained, but so far no victims have been located and no injuries have been reported.
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Expensive hookah stolen from smoke shop in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief in South Florida stole an expensive hookah from Treehouse Smoke Shop in Hollywood. The owner of the shop said the man distracted him by inquiring about other items in the store when he made his move. “Basically, a guy came in and asked for...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a car crashed and then caught on fire late Monday night in Pembroke Pines, killing the driver. The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Sheridan Street, just west of Northwest 136th Avenue. According to Pembroke Pines police,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for 53-year-old woman who went missing in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 53-year-old woman who went missing in Fort Lauderdale. According to the The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, ​Irene Lanning Xeniti was last seen in the area of 2251 Northeast 66th Street at around 12:45 a.m. on May 21.
#Wynwood#Police
CBS Miami

23-year-old woman killed after falling from 13th floor of building at West Palm Beach construction site

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed after falling from a building at a construction site in West Palm Beach. Police say the 23-year-old woman from Allapattah fell from the 13th floor. Officials say she fell onto the second floor and died at the scene. Investigators believe she was installing flooring in the unit before she fell, but it’s still unclear why. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined the investigation into her death.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Miami

Miami Gardens PD investigating double shooting that left bullet hole in bystander’s window

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured early Monday morning. The incident happened along NW 179 Street near 28 Court shortly before 2 a.m. According to Miami Gardens PD, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital by paramedics. Investigators later learned a second man, who the victim fired at, was driven to the hospital by someone after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. “It was like boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Jamil Burroughs, who says she heard the gunshots. Another neighbor who woke up to the sound of gunshots showed CBS4 news a bullet hole left in the front window of his home. “We normally get up around that time to come into the kitchen,” said the man who did not want to be identified. “It shattered my cabinet and everything, luckily it didn’t go through the door,” he added. A dark colored sedan was towed away from the scene. Residents in the area say they hope the person who recklessly fired their gun is held responsible. “It makes me feel unsafe definitely,” said Burroughs.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: This Woman Fell Asleep While Driving At Atlantic And 441

Shreya Mehta Now Charged With Enhanced DUI, Resisting Arrest. “MUSH MOUTHED.” RECORDS: Is Member Of Florida Bar. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Shreya Mehta allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of her Lexus SUV while driving — or while she was […] The article POLICE: This Woman Fell Asleep While Driving At Atlantic And 441 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Detectives Searching for Pompano Beach Woman Missing for Over a Week

Detectives are searching for a missing Pompano Beach woman who was last seen in Fort Lauderdale more than a week ago. Irene Lanning Xeniti, 52, was last seen around 12:45 a.m. on May 21 in the 2200 block of Northeast 66th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Monday.
WSVN-TV

Three cars found without wheels in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three cars have been left on cinder blocks without tires and rims in Pembroke Pines, Monday morning. A neighborhood near Pines Boulevard and University Drive fell victim to thieves stealing tires with the rims attached. Detectives were dusting for prints to see if they can...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cbs12.com

VIDEO: Car in canal, fire on land and at sea, and sucker punched

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — See the best videos from this week in news. Car ends up in canal, at least one hospitalized in Miami. At least one person has been hospitalized on Friday after a car ended up in a canal in Miami-Dade, according to CBS Miami.

