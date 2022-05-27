Pet of the Week! Meet Ace, who loves to play and snuggle

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Prom. It's a rite of passage in high school. The Leadership Class students at Mountain View High School (MVHS) wanted to make sure every student in the West Ada School District had that prom experience. "Seeing them walk in the entrance and walking down the red...
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Parks & Recreation is hosting its 16th season of Sparklight Movie Night. From June 10 to August 19, a different movie will be shown every Friday evening in Settlers Park. Movies are displayed on a 30-foot inflatable screen, and attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs.
Top Gun: Maverick is set to be Tom Cruise's biggest opening ever. Here are 10 other movies to watch on Memorial Day that honor those who served. Fun Activities for Memorial Day Weekend in the Boise Area. The best ways to enjoy the upcoming holiday in the Treasure Valley. This...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Magic Valley is getting stocked with over 30,000 catchable rainbow trout this June. Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game's Magic Valley Region will be stocking 31,600 rainbow trout in various locations. The trout are 10-12 inches long and catchable. Stocking of all waters is...
Yesterday I learned my co-worker's West Highland Terrier was recently slaughtered and ripped apart by two coyotes. Like something straight out of a horror movie, the bloodbath had unfolded before his wife's very eyes. Helpless and horrified, she watched as the coyotes had their way with her 10-year-old female Westie. A two-dog family, one of their pups had managed to narrowly escape the same fate.
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help hand out food in Nampa on June 8th. If you'd like to give back to the community, this is a great opportunity. Shifts start from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, click HERE.
You may not realize it, but you could be living in the Wildland Urban Interface — the transition zone between wild spaces and land with human development. On average, 3,000 structures are lost to wildfires in this area each year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. The Tablerock Fire...
Arthur Berry & Company Associate Broker Brent Bungard sold a Boise liquor license this year for $300,000. Last year, Bungard’s liquor license sales were in the $200,000 range. Bungard deals with seasoned licenses, or licenses that have to meet certain criteria over two years in order to be sold.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin has gotten five inches of snow so far on Memorial Day. The summer snow in the mountains has been accompanied by cold rain in the valley, and spotty showers are expected through Tuesday.
BOISE, Idaho — Popular Greek eatery Meraki, in Downtown Boise, will move from its current location on May 31st. According to restaurant owners, Farrah and Aki Kalatzakis, their property owners raised the rent and decided to go with a tenant who had bigger sales projections. “We put so much...
THOMAS – One of the more gifted and talented softball players in recent memory at Snake River High School, Halle Leavitt has inked a letter of intent to attend and play softball for Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore. Leavitt was primarily a pitcher and a shortstop while...
Here in the Treasure Valley, there are few things that our residents love more than craft beer, hikes, and the correct pronunciation of "Boise". That said, DOGS seem to top the lists of things that people love around here and if there's one thing that speaks to that--it's the fact that there's an entire festival going on in Boise for Corgi dogs.
So, there’s a home for sale in Nampa right now that seriously looks like it was pulled from a movie and placed in the Treasure Valley — AND it has a private pond in the backyard. It’s currently listed at $1.7 million, but the price appears to go...
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When Dr. David Peterman, longtime CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, announced his retirement, he found himself getting stopped in the grocery store. He got emails and Facebook messages. People were thanking him for being a trusted...
If you're planning to head eastbound on I-84 anywhere between Meridian and Mountain Home on Sunday, brace yourself or on-ramp closures and delays. The 12th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride is coming up this Sunday, June 5! The ride brings close to 1,200 motorcyclists together to benefit the Idaho Guard & Reserve, Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart. It begins at High Desert Harley Davidson near Majestic Cinemas and travels 55 miles to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home.
Well, the sun is finally out! And hopefully it's here to stay — at least for a while haha! It was like 85 degrees yesterday and I know we were all lovin' life. With more sun and better weather, it's time to get outside more and recharge a bit.
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Division of Veterans Services held a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery to honor and remember those who died will serving our Nation. The ceremony included a wreath presentation, an Aircraft flyover by the 124th Fighter Wing and participation from the...
BOISE, Idaho — An Army veteran and author is taking on a 10,000-mile journey across the United States. Jake Sansing is walking from Oregon to Maine to raise money for veterans with PTSD. Right now, Sansing is making his way through the Gem State. The idea for the cross-country...
After having Sunday's game rained out in Boise, the Chukars fell to the Hawks 8-5 in Monday's matchup, snapping a three-game win streak. Six errors led to four unearned runs as Boise took a 7-2 lead after six innings. Left fielder Steve Barmakian knocked in three runs for the Chukars...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Hawks released its 2022 promotional schedule and its game schedule. The Hawks are set to have a busy season, facing off against teams such as the Missoula Paddleheads, the Grand Junction Rockies and the Ogden Raptors. Memorial Stadium will also be hosting a...
Comments / 0