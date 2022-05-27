Back to State

Listen Tuesday to Waverly-Shell Rock Girls Soccer at the Class 2A State Tournament. Tuesday afternoon the 2-seeded Go-Hawks take on 7-seeded North Scott in the quarterfinals. Coverage starts at 12:45 with kickoff in Des Moines at 1:00.
Listen Tuesday evening to Waverly-Shell Rock softball on Y99.3. Tuesday evening the Go-Hawks travel north to face the Charles City Comets in a doubleheader. Coverage begins at 5:15 and first pitch is at 5:30. Tuesday evening the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team will also play a doubleheader against Charles City. The...
A large plume of smoke was seen coming from GMT in Waverly on Sunday. The Waverly Fire Department responded to the fire and contained the blaze to the outside of the main production building. There was no interior damage and there were no injuries reported.
One person has died and another is in the hospital after being shot in the early morning hours of Sunday in Waterloo, according to KWWL. Police were called to the 700 block of West 1st Street around 2:30 Sunday morning. They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where one of the men was pronounced dead. Police are asking for any information that the public may hold on the shooting.
Three people have died after a Memorial Day crash with a semi in Waterloo, according to KCRG. The crash happened around 10am at the intersection of Hammond and E. Shaulis Road. The driver of the car and their two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released. The condition of the semi driver has also not been released. The crash remains under investigation.
