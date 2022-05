Goose kicked off Memorial Day weekend in the band’s home state of Connecticut, opening its summer tour on Friday at the Westville Music Bowl before spreading its wings from coast to coast in a tour that will stretch well beyond Labor Day on the far side of summer. Having amply warmed up with a couple festival sets and a mini-tour that bridged April showers with May flowers, there was no rust or opening night jitters as Goose was polished and ready to unleash what is now a two-truck production on expectant fans who eagerly await the release of Dripfield, Goose’ third studio album that drops in a few short weeks in the midst of its eponymous tour.

3 DAYS AGO