Waverly, IA

Bodensteiner in Top 10

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 4 days ago

After Day 1 at Girls State Golf Waverly-Shell Rock's...

kwayradio.com

kwayradio.com

Title Defense Begins on KWAY Country

Listen Tuesday to Waverly-Shell Rock Girls Soccer at the Class 2A State Tournament. Tuesday afternoon the 2-seeded Go-Hawks take on 7-seeded North Scott in the quarterfinals. Coverage starts at 12:45 with kickoff in Des Moines at 1:00.
WAVERLY, IA
kwayradio.com

W-SR vs. Charles City on Y99.3

Listen Tuesday evening to Waverly-Shell Rock softball on Y99.3. Tuesday evening the Go-Hawks travel north to face the Charles City Comets in a doubleheader. Coverage begins at 5:15 and first pitch is at 5:30. Tuesday evening the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team will also play a doubleheader against Charles City. The...
CHARLES CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Fire at GMT

A large plume of smoke was seen coming from GMT in Waverly on Sunday. The Waverly Fire Department responded to the fire and contained the blaze to the outside of the main production building. There was no interior damage and there were no injuries reported.
WAVERLY, IA
Waverly, IA
Sports
City
Waverly, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
KCCI.com

Strong to severe storms overnight in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Strong to severe thunderstorms overnight. More storms along the Missouri state-line tomorrow, especially during the morning. Drier, seasonable weather returns for the remainder of the week. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in the following Iowa counties until...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Another bear sighting in northern Iowa

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick has more on research showing a drop in college enrollment, and what some seniors have planned next. The Department of Natural Resources says just because the sun is out, doesn't mean the water is warm. Downtown Farmer's Market returns in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. People...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
#Girls State
98.1 KHAK

Over 500 Teachers Are Set to Resign in This One Iowa Metro Area

The pandemic was incredibly difficult for teachers. My mom and sister, who both teach at the middle school level, have been through the absolute ringer. My mom just retired because she was ready to be done with it all. My sister, who just had a beautiful baby girl, went through the last nine months of her job pregnant.
DES MOINES, IA
951thebull.com

Bear Sighted in Northeast Iowa, Residents Advised to Let It Be

Authorities in northeast Iowa are cautioning citizens about a black bear, sighted several times around the Memorial Day weekend. A Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post indicated the bear was seen in Hesper on Thursday and has included video footage of the animal walking through the neighborhood. A Decorah...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
kxel.com

KXEL Morning News for Mon. May 29, 2022

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware” release this week following a number of sightings since early May of a black bear in the northeastern part of the city. The suggestions including stowing away food sources, such as bird feeders, pet food and garbage cans, and a warning for residents who encounter a bear not to run, but back away slowly. Black bears are native to Iowa, but it’s been more than 100 years since the state has had a resident bear population.
DUBUQUE, IA
iheart.com

Black Bear Spotted In Iowa

(Winneshiek County, IA) -- A black bear's been spotted in northeast Iowa's Winneshiek County. The Sheriff's Office posted this video on social media of a bear roaming around a neighborhood near the town of Hesper, which is near the Iowa-Minnesota border. Wildlife officials are reminding homeowners in the area to to keep garages and sheds closed up and garbage should be brought inside.
Axios Des Moines

More than 500 teachers resigning from Des Moines metro schools

An uptick of Des Moines metro teachers are resigning this summer, marking a troubling end to a year of exceptional challenges for school staff.Why it matters: Some metro districts — which have already been struggling with staff shortages — are losing up to 15% of teachers once their contracts end this school year.Several are anticipating seeing the highest number of resignations in the last five years.Zoom in: Nick Covington, a social studies teacher at Ankeny High School, handed in his resignation on Feb. 25. He believes the rise in resignations are due to two main drivers: Today's political battles have...
98.1 KHAK

Cookie Company With Iowa Stores To Add 400 Locations

You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Firefighters use rope to rescue stranded Iowa kayaker

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa kayaker was rescued Friday night after her kayak capsized in the South Skunk River. Ames Fire Department responded to North River Valley Park, 725 East 13th St., at 5:50 p.m. The kayaker had capsized in the rapids at the low head dam site and...
AMES, IA

