Metalheads are circle-pitting in swimming pools at Bring Me The Horizon's festival in Malta

Bring Me The Horizon's weekend festival experience in Malta’s Gianpula Village kicked off yesterday (May 26), and it's fair to say we're feeling a little envious.



What could be better than bathing in the sun, listening to metal, surrounded by other people who also love bathing in the sun and listening to metal? Not much, but where there's metalheads involved, you can always count things to be taken to the next level. And it turns out, these Malta metallers did not disappoint, as we've just spotted footage of them circle-pitting in a swimming pool. That'll hurt in the morning!

On top of pool-side parties, the event promises performances from the likes of Bullet For My Valentine , Beartooth , PVRIS , Motionless In White , Spiritbox , Nova Twins and Wargasm , among many others. There's also club nights, boat parties, and performances from Bring Me The Horizon themselves. So yeah, we're pretty green in the face right now.

In a video re-shared by Facedown, the London alternative club who're hosting parties at the festivals, hordes of metal fans in their skivvies can be spotted relaxing by the pool, while BMTH's Can You Feel My Heart plays out through the sound system. Towards the back of the pool though, is a large hoard of fans trying their very best to circle-it through the water, with some leaping through the air and making a splash. And no, it's not some weird aqua aerobic session.

Check out the footage below:

As if that were not excitement, during his DJ set, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes gave a world premiere to a brand new Horizon song, Strangers.

In the spirit of togetherness, the band also try to teach the audience the lyrics, which go: “We’re just a room full of strangers / Looking for something to save us / Alone together“.

Lovely.

As for what's on the schedule today (May 27), there will be performances from Static Dress, Malevolence, Motionless in White, While She Sleeps, Bullet For My Valentine and BMTH, and more band DJ sets (including one from Spiritbox) in the evening.



The weekender will conclude on May 29.