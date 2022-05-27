ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Denver Edged in Regional Final

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday night on Y99.3 the Dike-New Hartford girls...

kwayradio.com

kwayradio.com

Title Defense Begins on KWAY Country

Listen Tuesday to Waverly-Shell Rock Girls Soccer at the Class 2A State Tournament. Tuesday afternoon the 2-seeded Go-Hawks take on 7-seeded North Scott in the quarterfinals. Coverage starts at 12:45 with kickoff in Des Moines at 1:00.
WAVERLY, IA
Radio Iowa

Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 5/30/22

1. Johnston (9-0) 2. Dowling Catholic (5-1) 3. Iowa City High (7-2) 4. Waukee (7-0) 5. Indianola (7-2) 6. Urbandale (5-1) 7. Waukee Northwest (6-4) 8. Cedar Falls (7-1) 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-3) 10.Sioux City East (7-2) Class 3A. 1. Dubuque Wahlert (8-1) 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-2) 3....
IOWA CITY, IA
Corn Nation

CN Goes to the B1G City: Big Ten Baseball Tournament Day 3

#6 Penn State - 3 In a rematch of the first game of the tournament, Penn State got on the board first. A ground rule double with 2 runners on gave them a 1-0 lead. Had the ball stayed in play, they would have actually plated a 2nd run ass well. Iowa’s offense got off to a perplexing start. They loaded the bases each of the first 4 innings, but didn’t break through until the 4th. They used a pair of singles to give them a 4-1 lead after the 4th.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Strong to severe storms overnight in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Strong to severe thunderstorms overnight. More storms along the Missouri state-line tomorrow, especially during the morning. Drier, seasonable weather returns for the remainder of the week. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in the following Iowa counties until...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Another bear sighting in northern Iowa

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick has more on research showing a drop in college enrollment, and what some seniors have planned next. The Department of Natural Resources says just because the sun is out, doesn't mean the water is warm. Downtown Farmer's Market returns in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. People...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

In bear-barren state, Iowa officials issue bear safety tips

Dubuque, IA (AP) — Iowa has hardly any bears, but one keeps popping up in Dubuque and has led state and city officials to advise residents to be on guard for black bear encounters. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the city of Dubuque issued a “bear aware”...
DUBUQUE, IA
kiow.com

Use Caution When Swimming in Area Lakes

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of water recreation season, and before putting on a swimsuit, Iowa environmental experts say being mindful of water quality can help avoid serious illness. The Iowa Environmental Council hosted a forum this week to highlight key information before people flock to lakes and beaches.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa teacher calling for change following Uvalde shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa teacher said he wanted meaningful conversations to start after the Uvalde school shooting. Schuyler Snakenberg is a high school history teacher, who said he doesn’t represent a district or a union, but said sweeping mental health changes are needed. “I’m just...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Band Festival awards handed out

MASON CITY — Awards were handed out Saturday afternoon after the 83th annual North Iowa Band Festival parade. This year’s Band Festival King and Queen were from the same high school, as Ceclia Hill and Jordan Ryner of Central Springs were named as the royalty. Hill is the daughter of Andy and Michelle Hill and plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall. Ryner is the son of Jayson and Sarah Ryner and will also be attending Iowa State in the fall.
Western Iowa Today

Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Black Bear Spotted In Iowa

(Winneshiek County, IA) -- A black bear's been spotted in northeast Iowa's Winneshiek County. The Sheriff's Office posted this video on social media of a bear roaming around a neighborhood near the town of Hesper, which is near the Iowa-Minnesota border. Wildlife officials are reminding homeowners in the area to to keep garages and sheds closed up and garbage should be brought inside.

