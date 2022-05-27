Man Stole Semi-Automatic Riffle

One person has died and another is in the hospital after being shot in the early morning hours of Sunday in Waterloo, according to KWWL. Police were called to the 700 block of West 1st Street around 2:30 Sunday morning. They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where one of the men was pronounced dead. Police are asking for any information that the public may hold on the shooting.
A large plume of smoke was seen coming from GMT in Waverly on Sunday. The Waverly Fire Department responded to the fire and contained the blaze to the outside of the main production building. There was no interior damage and there were no injuries reported.
MASON CITY — Authorities say they will turn over evidence to prosecutors to decide whether charges should be filed after a shooting in a Mason City campground on Friday night. The Mason City Police Department says they were called shortly after 10:15 PM to a report of a shooting...
(Waterloo, Iowa) -- One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Waterloo Monday. Police responded to reports of gunshots near West 4th Street and Grant, and when officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
WATERLOO, Iowa — Three people died this morning when a semitrailer and another vehicle collided in Waterloo. The driver of the vehicle and two passengers died at the scene. Their names have not been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. At least four more people died...
Several people have died in Iowa in separate crashes since Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day. Holly Jo...
Three people have died after a Memorial Day crash with a semi in Waterloo, according to KCRG. The crash happened around 10am at the intersection of Hammond and E. Shaulis Road. The driver of the car and their two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released. The condition of the semi driver has also not been released. The crash remains under investigation.
It’s never easy to learn about shooting, whether it be in your backyard or elsewhere in the country. That was sadly the case in two eastern Iowa communities. In Waterloo, two people were hospitalized in a shooting early Sunday morning. Police responded to a call for a shooting with...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Right now, the Des Moines Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. DMPD reports that one person has been shot and another was hit by debris near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Southeast 4th Street. Both are expected...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - James Siegel, a Cedar Rapids man, originally charged with first degree murder in a shooting death is now facing lesser charges. Siegel was charged with first degree murder in the death of Ty Casey. The incident happened more than 2 weeks ago. Police say Siegel admitted to shooting Casey twice at a home on Northwood drive northeast. A first degree murder conviction is life in prison without parole according to Iowa law.
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Authorities say a man wanted on other charges led them on a chase in Johnson County. It all began just before 1:30pm Saturday at the Hawkeye Wildlife Management Area in North Liberty. A Conservation Officer spotted the vehicle of a man with outstanding warrants and tried to approach the man. The suspect then took off which led to a brief chase. The officer says the suspect then stopped on James Avenue, but while they were talking, he took off again.
An Oelwein man has been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to deal methamphetamine. 55-year old David Tafolla was sentenced in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday to more than 15 years in prison. Tafolla received the prison term after pleading guilty last November to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. In...
Three people are dead following a vehicle accident with a semi-truck this morning (Monday, May 30) around 10 a.m. according to a Waterloo Police Facebook statement. The post says that the crash happened at roughly approximately 9:53 a.m. at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis Rd. in Waterloo. Responding officers located the semi and the vehicle and pronounced the driver of the vehicle and their two passengers dead at the scene.
Eastern Iowa teacher looks to mental health funding in wake of Uvalde shooting. An eastern Iowa teacher is calling on groups to make meaningful changes to mental health programs after the Uvalde Shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Iowa City pools opened for the summer season this weekend, with most aquatic...
WATERLOO, Iowa — Waterloo Police are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 700 block of W 1st Street around 2:30am Sunday. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to local hospitals where one of the victims later died.
(ABC 6 NEWS) - The Mason City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at MacNider Campground on Friday evening. It followed a disagreement between campers. When officers arrived on the scene they found one person with a gunshot wound. Officers were able to quickly identify the shooter and secure the weapon.
A lockdown order was issued for the entire Fairfield School District after dispatch received a call reporting an armed male on the grounds of Pence Elementary School. The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office states Jefferson County Dispatch Center received the call at about 12:40 p.m. Friday, and the lockdown was subsequently issued for all school buildings as well as the Maharishi School. The Fairfield Police Department responded to Pence Elementary in less than three minutes and secured the school. A search was made for a man matching the description with the assistance of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s K9 officer. No parties matching the description of the suspect were immediately located. The school lockdowns were lifted at approximately 1:45 p.m., permitting the release of students. Following the clearing of the emergency response, law enforcement efforts shifted to a criminal investigation of possible brandishing of a firearm on school grounds. The investigation is ongoing. Additional agencies who responded were the Jefferson, Van Buren, Davis, Wapello, Henry, and Washington county sheriff’s offices, special agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol troopers, Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Iowa Department of Transportation officers, Fairfield Fire Department, Care Ambulance, and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
An arson suspect faces charges that he led Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies on a police chase that only ended with the deployment of stop sticks. A Department of Natural Resources conservation officer reports seeing 50-year-old Jereme Goltz of Amana at the Hawkeye Wildlife Area just off Highway 965 along the Iowa River just after 1:15 Saturday afternoon. Goltz is currently awaiting a June 2nd sentencing after he pleaded guilty to arson charges stemming from an incident at the wildlife area last August. Investigators say Goltz set fires that damaged multiple trees, parking lot posts and privately-owned hay bales.
Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of boating season, and the Department of Natural Resources has made its first arrest of an intoxicated operator at the Coralville Reservoir. A conservation officer reports seeing a boat without a capacity sticker operating on Coralville Lake Saturday evening. A passenger, identified as...
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say he was shot Sunday evening. Waterloo Police say they took a call before 7 p.m. about a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Boston Avenue. They say as officers arrived at the scene, police took a report of a man arriving at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital suffering from a gun shot wound. Police believe his injuries are non-life threatening.
