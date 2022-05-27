W-SR Baseball on KWAY Country

One person has died and another is in the hospital after being shot in the early morning hours of Sunday in Waterloo, according to KWWL. Police were called to the 700 block of West 1st Street around 2:30 Sunday morning. They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where one of the men was pronounced dead. Police are asking for any information that the public may hold on the shooting.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO