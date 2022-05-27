ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh once again featured as an answer on Jeopardy

By Patrick Damp
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "What is, 'the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette?'"

That's right, once again our fair city was an answer on the popular game show Jeopady!

Our news partners were the subject as noted in the above tweet by Post-Gazette Sports Photojournalist Matt Freed.

The category was "Ends in 'Ette'" and of course, the PG obviously ends with those four letters.

Earlier this month, Pittsburgh was featured as a Daily Double, but...they got the name slightly wrong .

It's the Fern Hollow Bridge, but we'll give them a pass because if there's one thing we Pittsburghers love - it's referencing our home-tahn!

The Mystery of the “Stranger Things” Steelers Fan

(Author’s Note: The following contains only the most minor spoilers from the new season of “Stranger Things.” I swear this is safe to read.) We all know just how well-represented Steelers Nation is throughout the world. There are fans in every corner of the country, maybe even the world. And that includes fictional worlds. This week, while “Stranger Things” junkies binged on season four, eagle-eyed fans from SWPA noticed a very special cameo.
KDKA team takes on the Murph Challenge to honor Lt. Michael Murphy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some KDKA team members took the time on Sunday to remember Lt. Michael Murphy, a fallen Navy SEAL.It's called the Murph Challenge -- a workout done across the country each Memorial Day weekend.KDKA's Briana Smith and Royce Jones were among other team members to partake in the challenge.The workout consists of a 1 mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another 1 mile run.
Pittsburgh ranked as best place to live in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh has landed inside the top-30 and takes Pennsylvania's top spot as the best city in the state to live in, according to U.S. News and World Report. The list, which ranks the best 150 cities to live in across the country, gave Pittsburgh the #26 spot...
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to reinstate mask requirements this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is bringing back its mask requirement on Wednesday due to high community spread of COVID-19 in Allegheny County.Masks will be required to be worn for inside performances or for performances at any of of the Cultural Trust's theaters and facilities.Some events may also require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, so be sure to check the requirements ahead of time on the Cultural Trust's website.For more information, click here.
Family, friends gather to remember 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family and friends gathered to remember an 18-month-old boy shot and killed in downtown Pittsburgh.Officials have charged Londell Falconer and Markez Anger in connection with the shooting of De'Avry Thomas. Falconer is in the Allegheny County Jail, while Anger is wanted by police. "I want justice done, and I want him to do life without parole. I want him to suffer for what you did to my grandson," Thomas' grandmother Barbara Jean Johnson said.At a balloon release on Monday, friends and family were still stunned after Thomas was killed in a drive-by shooting near PPG Place along 4th...
Pittsburgh spray parks open for the summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh spray parks are now open for the season.Kids do not need swimming skills to enjoy the spray park. The parks are open to kids as young as toddlers.There are several locations throughout Pittsburgh.The parks will be open from ten in the morning through eight in the evening throughout the summer months.
Pitt, Penn State bring back indoor mask mandates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Masks are back at two major universities in Pennsylvania. Pitt and Penn State have reinstated the indoor mask mandate at their campuses. Penn State's policy goes back into effect Tuesday, and also covers campuses at Beaver, Greater Allegheny and New Kensington. The CDC labeled Allegheny, Westmoreland, Butler and Beaver counties as areas of high transmission for COVID-19 when the agency updated its data. The CDC recommends everyone wears masks indoors in areas of high transmission.
Pittsburgh Weather: Another hot day to close out the month of May

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I'm not saying that we aren't going to hit 90 degrees, but we aren't going to hit 90 degrees again today.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosToday: Another hot one.Alert: Wednesday is already painted in as a slight (scattered) storm day. This is a level 2 out of 5. A strong line of storms is forecast to make its way through the area.Aware: Hot today, storm chance Wednesday afternoon. Pleasant for the weekend.You may be surprised to know that 90-degree days in May are fairly rare in Pittsburgh. How rare? The last time we hit...
Community showing support for mailman attacked while on his route

PITTSBURGH — A community is rallying behind their longtime mail carrier who was beaten while doing his job over the weekend."I was just really disturbed that someone would try to kill my postman for no reason because everyone in the neighborhood really loves him. He's a sweetheart," said Rachel Anton.Residents in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood are still in shock about what happened. According to a criminal complaint, postal worker Charles Schmiedlin was badly beaten by a man with a baseball bat while he was finishing up his route on Saturday."He's a really good guy, everybody loves Charlie, everybody," said Maureen Morgan.Neighbors...
KDKA Links: May 30-June 5

Find links to more information on stories featured on KDKA-TV News below.    Memorial Day BootcampFor more information on the event being hosted by Sweatnet Pittsburgh and Shape Training, click here.
Paid extras needed for season 2 of 'Mayor of Kingstown,' filming in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Paid background extras are needed for season two of "Mayor of Kingstown," the Paramount+ series filming in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Film Office said they're looking for kids, teens and adults to portray locals, officers, prisoners, diner patrons, night club goers and more to create a town similar to Detroit.Starring Jeremy Renner and Emma Laird, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows power brokers in a Michigan town "where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry," exploring themes of systematic racism, corruption and inequality.Season two will be produced by Pittsburgh's own Antoine Fuqua.The series will film from late June through October. No experience is necessary and COVID-19 vaccinations aren't required, though testing will be provided. For more information on how to apply, click here. Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.
Mom's Morning Minute: Organizing at the end of the school year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With kids getting ready to wrap up the school year, that means they'll be cleaning out their desks and bringing home all of their projects and work.Here are some tips to help you get through the tall task, with some help from Happy Lark Home Organizing.They suggest finding a place to put everything until you have time to sort through it all.For school supplies, see what can be saved and used for next year.Other items can be set aside to be used for summer crafts -- and using a designated bin or cart is perfect for those...
Pittsburgh Weather: High heat Tuesday before First Alert Day on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - I'm not saying that we aren't going to hit 90 degrees, but we aren't going to hit 90 degrees again today.WEATHER LINKSCurrent Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosToday: Another hot one.Alert: We are issuing a KDKA First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday afternoon/evening because of a line of strong to severe storms that will roll through mainly between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. We could see damaging wind and some hail. The biggest threat is Pittsburgh and areas north (south and east lower risk). Aware: Hot today, storms likely Wednesday afternoon. Pleasant for the weekend.You may...
Stage AE hosting 'Masters of the Mic' featuring legends of hip-hop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several hip-hop legends will be performing in Pittsburgh today. The Citizen Science Lab will host the "Masters of the Mic" fundraiser at Stage AE. Artists performing include Slick Rick, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Big Daddy Kane, and Rakim among others. The Citizen Science Lab is a nonprofit that offers education STEM programs to underserved youth. "This fundraiser will help support quality, hands-on STEM programs designed to directly impact communities of color," said Dr. Andre Samuel, Founder, President, & CEO of The Citizen Science Lab. "Not only will the event celebrate science, but it will celebrate the roots of Hip-Hop along with some of the genre's pioneers."To become a sponsor or buy tickets, you can check out more on the Citizen Science Lab at this link!
Communities across Western Pa. mark Memorial Day with parades and observances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Memorial Day is a day to remember the brave military men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.There are many observances going on Monday around the area to honor Pennsylvanians who have served and are serving. One of the biggest ceremonies is at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland. In addition to a wreath laying and remembrance ceremony, a new statue was unveiled. It is called "America's Defenders" and is dedicated to post-9/11 veterans.  The event was free and family-friendly with music, food and more.  Communities came together across Western...
