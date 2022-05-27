Pittsburgh once again featured as an answer on Jeopardy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "What is, 'the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette?'"

That's right, once again our fair city was an answer on the popular game show Jeopady!

Our news partners were the subject as noted in the above tweet by Post-Gazette Sports Photojournalist Matt Freed.

The category was "Ends in 'Ette'" and of course, the PG obviously ends with those four letters.

Earlier this month, Pittsburgh was featured as a Daily Double, but...they got the name slightly wrong .

It's the Fern Hollow Bridge, but we'll give them a pass because if there's one thing we Pittsburghers love - it's referencing our home-tahn!