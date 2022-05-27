ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upsala expanded preschool program given the go-ahead by School Board

By By Jennie Zeitler Correspondent
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago
The Upsala School Board gave its approval for the proposed expansion of the preschool program at its monthly meeting, Wednesday. The expansion had been under discussion for several weeks, but needed formal board approval of the expanded programming, additional staff and budget.

“The majority of the revenue will be generated through state funding and income-based tuition payments,” said Supt. Vern Capelle. “We will have to wait and see what other budget impacts there will be; however, our traditional preschool revenue streams will provide the majority of the programming revenue and should sustain the expansion going forward.”

During the summer, what is currently the sensory room in the elementary school will be moved to be near the elementary resource room. The vacated room will be used for the preschool program, which is directly across the hall.

Upsala School Board Briefs:

In other business Wednesday, the Upsala School Board:

• Discussed the possibility of moving some of the capital projects from the failed referendum to other funding streams so they wouldn’t need to be included in the next referendum vote. “We had our consultant simplify the project budget so the Board could prioritize the projects in an easier manner without looking at the entire scope of the budget,” said Supt. Vern Capelle. The next referendum election would be held not prior to May 9, 2023;

• Approved a $170 donation from Gethsemane Lutheran Church for the playground fund;

• Approved the severance payout request from Diane Rohde according to the non-certified severance agreement;

• Approved the resignation of Madelyn Marcyes from her elementary teaching position effective June 3;

• Approved the statement of Conflict of Interest by Board Chair Dean Peterson as presented;

• Approved the quote for Fleet and Vehicle Maintenance for the 2022-2023 school year to Upsala Motors;

• Approved the $54,900 quote from Buysse Roofing for re-roofing of roofs 19 and 24;

• Approved the $15,520 quote from Henning Flooring for carpet replacement in elementary classrooms S107, S106, and S104;

• Approve up to three days of summer professional development for teachers; and

• Approved the resignation of Joey Fuchs as head boys basketball coach.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
