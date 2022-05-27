ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas giving tax breaks on energy-saving gear this weekend

By Jon Sullivan
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

Some categories of energy-efficient large appliances are available sales tax-free this weekend during the state's annual Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday .

The tax break is available Saturday through midnight Monday, Memorial Day, and it covers many items purchased, rented or leased if they bear the Energy Star label. There's no limit on the number of items one can ring up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106yHo_0fsDAgCD00
Photo: Getty Images

Transactions completed in-store, online, by telephone, by mail, or other means and paid for during the period will qualify.

Among Energy Star items that will be tax-exempt:

  • Air conditioners priced $6,000 or less
  • Refrigerators priced $2,000 or less
  • Ceiling fans
  • Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs
  • Clothes washers
  • Dishwashers
  • Dehumidifiers


With Houston's sales tax rate of 8.25%, a customer could save $495 on a qualifying $6,000 air conditioner during the event.

Be careful, though. Some items with Energy Star labels don't qualify and are taxable, including water heaters, clothes dryers, freezers, stoves, attic fans, heat pumps, wine refrigerators, and beverage chillers.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Star#Tax Breaks#Fluorescent Light Bulbs#Getty Images Transactions#Refrigerators#Clothes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy