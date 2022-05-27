Texas giving tax breaks on energy-saving gear this weekend

Some categories of energy-efficient large appliances are available sales tax-free this weekend during the state's annual Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday .

The tax break is available Saturday through midnight Monday, Memorial Day, and it covers many items purchased, rented or leased if they bear the Energy Star label. There's no limit on the number of items one can ring up.

Photo: Getty Images

Transactions completed in-store, online, by telephone, by mail, or other means and paid for during the period will qualify.

Among Energy Star items that will be tax-exempt:

Air conditioners priced $6,000 or less

Refrigerators priced $2,000 or less

Ceiling fans

Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs

Clothes washers

Dishwashers

Dehumidifiers



With Houston's sales tax rate of 8.25%, a customer could save $495 on a qualifying $6,000 air conditioner during the event.

Be careful, though. Some items with Energy Star labels don't qualify and are taxable, including water heaters, clothes dryers, freezers, stoves, attic fans, heat pumps, wine refrigerators, and beverage chillers.