Chief Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Raven’s recent Nextdoor posts contain misinformation and are otherwise problematic with regard to the current Yolo DA race. First, there is the claim that his boss, current DA Reisig, is “innovative” because he created a “neighborhood court” in Yolo County, and that it is the second such program to exist in the state, after San Francisco. But actually, “neighborhood court” is just another name for victim-offender reconciliation programs that have existed for at least three decades in California, and Reisig is quite late to that game.

YOLO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO