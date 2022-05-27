Special meeting on interim city manager held in Wood River
Members of the gallery laughed openly multiple times as they listened to a plan supported by three members of the Wood River City Council to remove interim City Manager Wade Stahlhut and replace him with Public Services Director Steve Palen. In a special meeting...
HERCULANEUM, Mo. — The development of a new Mississippi River cargo port that could make St. Louis a container shipping hub got a boost this month with a $25 million state grant for the project, announced as developers said they are meeting key milestones toward building and operating the port.
(Park Hills, MO) The Mayor of Park Hills, John Clark, is resigning his position. Sources tell KFMO B104 News the Mayor has turned in a letter of resignation. In the letter Clark says,..."I do not do this in haste, but with the realization that I am just not suited to this position at this time in my life. I have served this city in many capacities over the last 25 years and thought I was ready to serve again as Mayor. Since that time, and a year later, I have come to realize that the changes, and expectations of this job, are much more time consuming and demanding. Simply put, my heart just isn't in it anymore." Park Hills City Administrator, Mark McFArland, tells KFMO B104 News the city's Mayor Pro tem, and Councilman of Ward 2, Stacey Easter, is now in the Mayor's position. She will retain the seat until the April election 2023. She could run for reelection to the position at that time.
Mary Ruth Snelson on Thursday recorded 50 years of service to Granite City schools.
Snelson, 72, is a building aide (reading interventionist) at Frohardt 3-4 Education Center, when she is not subbing as a teacher or a paraprofessional.
"I feel I still have something to offer and I can be a benefit to these children," Snelson said. "I love seeing a child with a smile on their face because they have accomplished something new."
In the small community of Louisiana, Missouri, it’s not uncommon to see what looks like massive white wings traveling down the road, strapped to flatbed tractor-trailers. Once a bustling commercial port, the historic Mississippi River town 90 miles north of St. Louis has become a hub for an unusual commodity: used wind turbine blades. Shipments from nearly every corner of the U.S. arrive daily at the Veolia North America recycling plant, the last stop for turbine blades at the end of their lifespan.
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - The Wayne County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that Fairfield mayor, Michael L. Dreith has died. The coroner’s office says Dreith passed away on Saturday, May 28. According to a press release, an ambulance was called that afternoon to take Dreith to the Fairfield Memorial...
The weather was warm and breezy but nearly perfect for the 155th Alton Memorial Day Parade on Monday. Several thousand spectators were in attendance along the route through Upper Alton. The event honored five World War II veterans as parade marshals, and included marching bands, scout troops, candy, and plenty of jeeps and corvettes.
Things look a lot different around the entrance points to World Wide Technology Raceway’s complex in Madison. A ton of work’s been put into solving any potential traffic problems relating to this coming weekend’s first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at the track. The Illinois Department of Transportation...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Former Republican Governor Jim Edgar joins Capitol Connection to discuss the primary race for Governor. Edgar was a moderate Republican who held office from 1991 to 1999. He warned Republicans about positioning themselves as too conservative ahead of the general election. He also said he is disappointed in Republicans refusal to […]
The St. Louis County Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial of a proposed Affton liquor store April 26. The proposal is for 9296 Gravois Road and called for a liquor license, interior changes, a new trash enclosure and parking lot improvements. The proposal is directly across the street from another liquor store.
The summer will see a couple of big air conditioning projects get started at East Alton Wood River High School. Beginning June 1, crews will begin the installation of a pair of large units at the school – one to cool the gym, and the other for the courtyard area in the east building.
There's a cemetery near St. Louis, Missouri that can only be described as lonely and forgotten. Others refer to it as extremely haunted with stories of voices being heard and visitors being pushed. There is also video proof that many animals will refuse to enter the area. did an exploration...
In the 1900s, several heatwaves wreaked havoc on the nation. On July 14, 1954, temperatures reached a record-breaking 115 degrees in St. Louis, Missouri killing 106 people. In the 1900s temperatures were so hot that people who lived in St. Louis slept in Forest Park.50pluslife.com.
Alton Main Street has announced the return of the Night Market to Downtown Alton. 2022 marks the 7th annual season of the market, which features vendors selling art and handmade items along with food and beverages. The Night Market will be held in-and-around the Jacoby Arts Center every Thursday night...
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 19-year-old man who was in critical condition after being rescued from the Meramec River in St. Louis County on Memorial Day has died, officials said. First responders rushed to Castlewood State Park in west county Monday afternoon for a report of a person...
Shelia M. Ventimiglia, 71, died at 6:05 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL with her daughter by her side. Born July 15, 1950 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Thomas Brennan Sr. and Agnes (Bayer) Brennan Phillips. Shelia was retired and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.
Heaven gained our spitfire, sassy mom, grandma, aunt, and friend. Sally A. Guarino, 92, passed away 9:55 am, Thursday, May 26, 2022 at her residence. Born on December 9, 1929 in East Alton, she was the daughter of Alfred and Louise (Smith) Moore. She was one of a kind. In...
