ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' star Ewan McGregor says it was 'easier' to watch 'Star Wars' sequels because he wasn't in them

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcoNH_0fsDAICt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwDuT_0fsDAICt00
Ewan McGregor attends the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" photocall at the Corinthia Hotel London on May 12, 2022 in London, England.

Kate Green/Getty Images

  • "Obi-Wan Kenobi" star Ewan McGregor said that the "Star Wars" sequel movies were "easier" to watch.
  • McGregor starred in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy in the 2000s, which were panned by critics.
  • McGregor said that he could enjoy the later movies because he was a fan again.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" actor Ewan McGregor said that he was "really happy" to dip back into the "Star Wars" universe with the recent sequel movies starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Adam Driver.

McGregor plays the titular character in the new Disney+ series but first portrayed the character in the "Star Wars" prequel movies in the '90s and 2000s. The prequel trilogy received mixed reviews from critics at the time but has since received a lot of support from fans who grew up with the movies.

During a roundtable interview for "Obi-Wan Kenobi," which Insider attended, McGregor said that the sequel movies — released between 2015 and 2019 — allowed him to become a fan again.

"I continued to love the 'Star Wars' universe and as the sequels were being made, I was happy," the actor said. "I was really happy to see them and feel that I was able to dip back into the world of 'Star Wars,' which I've been part of since I was a little kid."

McGregor continued: "The sequels were easier to watch because they were a fantasy again for me. I didn't have any part in them. I said a couple of words for them here and there. In the latter two, I think I'd recorded some dialogue for them but I wasn't invested in them in the same way. So I was able to enjoy them just as the audience."

The sequel trilogy followed new characters trying to stop the Sith from reforming after "Return of the Jedi." The movies also had appearances from actors from the original "Star Wars" trilogy, Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMUH7_0fsDAICt00
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney+ series and "The Phantom Menace."

Disney+ / 20th Century Fox

Earlier this month, McGregor told Vanity Fair for its June cover story that he found it "difficult" to finish the prequel movies after seeing the criticism of the first movie "The Phantom Menace." The movie has a Rotten Tomato score of 51% and many fans were critical of new characters such as JarJar Binks.

McGregor also said during the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" roundtable interview that "The Mandalorian" series took him "by surprise."

"I really enjoyed 'The Mandalorian.' By that point, we were already gonna make this as a series but it made me realize that a 'Star Wars' television series could be just as engaging as the movies," he said.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is the third live-action Disney+ series created for the "Star Wars" universe and six more new series are on their way.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres on Disney+ on May 27.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian: Karl Urban Reacts to News Claiming He'll Replace Pedro Pascal

I think we can all agree that The Mandalorian not only reinvigorated the Star Wars franchise but it also successfully launched Pedro Pascal's career to the stratosphere. The actor has done a tremendous job of portraying the role of Din Djarin, so much so that it's already hard to fathom the idea of him not playing the part.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Carrie Fisher
Person
Mark Hamill
Person
Daisy Ridley
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Meg Ryan, 60, teams up with David Duchovny, 61, for What Happens Later... her first romantic comedy in 20 years

Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan may be able to reclaim her title as a romantic comedy queen in her latest role. The 60-year-old actress is returning to the big screen in What Happens Later, which is described as an 'evolved and nostalgic' take on romantic comedy. The versatile actress will star along alongside The X-Files star David Duchovny, 61.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Trilogy#Sequels#Film Star
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Actor Frank Langella, 84, furiously denies ‘fondling’ younger actress while filming love scene for Netflix show he was fired from and says: ‘Cancel culture is the antithesis of democracy…this is not American’

Veteran actor Frank Langella has claimed he's a victim of 'un-American' cancel culture after he was fired from Netflix's upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher series over claims he fondled a young co-star inappropriately during a love-scene. 'I have been canceled. Just like that,' Langella, 84, wrote in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Who is Stronger: Hulk or She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just unveiled its first trailer for the upcoming series on Disney Plus and it will introduce Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. It’s a good show to finally settle the score, who is stronger: Hulk of She-Hulk?. Is She-Hulk Stronger than Hulk?. Jennifer Walters...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
MOVIES
Popculture

Val Kilmer's Daughter Recounts Filming of 'Extraordinary' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene

Top Gun: Maverick features Tom Cruise returning to the role that made him a superstar 36 years ago, but it also includes a heartbreaking scene with Val Kilmer. The Heat star has a small cameo as Tom "Iceman Kazansky, who reunites with Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Kilmer's daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told Page Six it was "extraordinary" to see the scene being filmed.
MOVIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Cinemablend

Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey Explains Why She Refused To Do Her Iconic Lift With Patrick Swayze Until The Day It Was Filmed

Dirty Dancing is a movie that teaches audiences what physical chemistry looks like between two people – the way that two bodies can be in sync with each other through the beautiful expression of dancing. We remember the film for the insane spark between actors Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, the quotable “No one puts Baby in a corner,” and the infamous lift scene. Believe it or not, however, Grey actually refused to do the iconic lift with Swayze until the day it was filmed.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

A Surprising Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Recently Charted on Netflix

Catch and Release was a box office flop for Jennifer Garner when it was released in January 2007 but is now experiencing a revival thanks to Netflix. In April, the romantic comedy surfaced on Netflix and took a spot on the streamer's Top 10 Movies chart. Garner also stars in one of Netflix's biggest hits of 2022, The Adam Project, with Ryan Reynolds and her 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

430K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy