The Pella boys soccer team has qualified for the state tournament for the second consecutive season and seventh time in school history. The Dutch come in as the No. 1 seed in the tournament and will take on #8 Spencer this Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Cownie Sports Complex. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on 92.1 KRLS. The Pella boys tennis team is at the final four of the Class 1A State Team Tournament today, beginning with Dubuque Wahlert in the opener and playing either Xavier or Spencer in the first or third place match, depending on how both matchups end up, with the winners playing each other for a state championship.

PELLA, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO