ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Police didn't immediately confront the gunman as Texas school shooting unfolded because they 'could've been shot,' lieutenant says

By Sophia Ankel
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCk3g_0fsDA1Hn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyfEy_0fsDA1Hn00
Law-enforcement officers stand outside Robb Elementary School after the shooting.

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

  • Law enforcement is getting slammed for its response to the Uvalde school shooting as it unfolded.
  • Police waited for Border Patrol before confronting the gunman, officials said.
  • They waited because "they could've been shot," a police lieutenant told CNN on Thursday.

Law-enforcement officers did not immediately confront the gunman as the shooting at Robb Elementary School unfolded because they "could've been shot," a Texas Department of Public Safety official told CNN on Thursday.

Local and state authorities responding to the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday had waited for a US Border Patrol tactical team to arrive to take out the gunman, officials previously said .

It remains unclear how long they waited, though officials said Wednesday that roughly 40 minutes to an hour had passed between the time the shooter entered the school and was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent.

Texas DPS Lieutenant Chris Olivarez told CNN on Thursday: "The active shooter situation, you want to stop the killing, you want to preserve life, but also one thing that — of course, the American people need to understand that officers are making entry into this building. They do not know where the gunman is."

"At that point, if they pursued it any further — not knowing where the suspect was at — they could've been shot, they could've been killed and, at that point, that gunman would have the opportunity to kill other people inside that school."

Officials have been trying to piece together an exact timeline of how the shooting, which left 19 children and two adult, unfolded, and how law enforcement reacted.

They have faced mounting criticism for the slow response time, with policing experts saying that a greater sense of urgency from them could have saved lives.

Bystanders and parents who were outside the school when the shooting unfolded said they were so frustrated with police that they considered storming the building themselves.

One mother ended up jumping the school fence and running inside the building herself to grab her two children, The Wall Street Journal reported . The woman told The Journal she did so because officers were "doing nothing."

"They were just standing outside the fence," she told The Wall Street Journal. "They weren't going in there or running anywhere."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 96

Number1bullshitguy
4d ago

Isn't that their job??? To go TOWARDS the danger to help? I have nothing but love and respect for law enforcement but this situation was handled completely wrong!

Reply(4)
54
triciawamsganz.60
4d ago

THEY COULD HAVE BEEN SHOT??? 😡 WTF They had guns. They had a chance. The innocent victims were left to die on the floor instead of being rescued or taken to a hospital. Ramos was a coward to choose an elementary school where the victims wouldn’t be able to stop him. And the police with their bullet proof vests & weapons thought THEY might get shot? They proved to be more horrendous than the shooter. Everyone of them should be fired. And if that means they have less police on the force it doesn’t matter. They have shown they are too cowardly to deal with police matters.! They are useless! Get rid of them! 😡 😞 😡

Reply
49
Kevin Floyd
4d ago

What a sad day in America when kids are getting killed and police are more worried about parents helping there kids out then doing there job. Enough said. Praying for there families

Reply
33
Related
The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Police Lieutenant#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Ap#Border Patrol#Cnn#Dps#American
Daily Mail

Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
MOUNT AIRY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Uvalde Victim’s Family Mistakenly Told He Was Still Alive

Jose Flores grinned wide and held up an honor roll certificate as he posed during an academic ceremony on Tuesday morning. The fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School in Texas was wearing a blue T-shirt in the photo, which was snapped hours before a teenager with a semi-automatic rifle entered his classroom and gunned down little kids.
UVALDE, TX
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
Insider

Insider

430K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy