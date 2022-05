Twice last offseason Mike Boynton brought in a transfer from another Big 12 program, and now one of Boynton’s outgoing transfers is staying in conference. Rondel Walker announced Saturday that he is committed to TCU. Walker will join forces in Fort Worth with former AAU teammate Mike Miles. In 59 games across two seasons with the Cowboys, Walker averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO