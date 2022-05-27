ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Cosgrove says she hopes she didn't 'mess up anyone's childhood' with viral F-bomb TikTok

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Miranda Cosgrove in 2021.

Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

  • Miranda Cosgrove addressed the viral TikTok video of her swearing.
  • In 2020, Cosgrove told the "Good for You" podcast that her favorite curse word was "fuck."
  • Cosgrove told People that she hoped she "didn't mess up anyone's childhood."

"iCarly" star Miranda Cosgrove said she was surprised that a clip of her cursing went viral on social media.

In August 2020, Cosgrove appeared on comedian Whitney Cummings' podcast "Good for You." In the interview, the pair joked about how Cosgrove was "punk rock" now leading the former child star to admit: "I actually do cuss a little."

Cummings asked Cosgrove what her favorite swear word was, and Cosgrove replied: "Probably fuck."

The soundbite resurfaced in March and turned into a viral TikTok trend, with celebrities such as Lizzo, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner participating.

In an interview with People, Cosgrove said that she thought the popularity of the clip was due to her being a former child star, after starring in "School of Rock," "Drake & Josh" and "iCarly."

"I mean, I hope I didn't mess up anyone's childhood," the 29-year-old actor said.

Cosgrove added: "I think that's definitely what it is, but it was so random because I did that interview with my friend Whitney over a year ago. It's just so funny how the internet works. Like, you never know what's going to catch on or what's going to happen."

Cosgrove's "Drake & Josh" co-star Josh Peck was also one of the stars to join in on the TikTok trend. The pair worked together again on the second season of the Paramount+ "iCarly" reboot, which premiered in April.

Ahead of the season's premiere, Cosgrove told Insider that she was "so excited" when Peck said he was up for making a cameo appearance in the show.

"He's just the best," she said. "He's one of the nicest people I know and he texted me and said he'd be up for doing some episodes of 'iCarly' and I was so excited. He brought so much to this season, playing my character's manager. I can't thank him enough for doing it."

"I hope if we get another season that he comes back and we get to work together again," Cosgrove added.

