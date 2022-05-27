ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Hibbett Q1 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgtYh_0fsD9XCI00

Hibbett HIBB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hibbett missed estimated earnings by 6.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.89 versus an estimate of $3.08.

Revenue was down $82.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hibbett's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022

EPS Estimate 1.35 1.57 1.42 2.77

EPS Actual 1.25 1.68 2.86 5

Revenue Estimate 383.72M 360.63M 320.89M 412.92M

Revenue Actual 383.35M 381.72M 419.26M 506.86M

To track all earnings releases for Hibbett visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects HP Inc. HPQ to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion after the closing bell. HP shares rose 0.1% to $38.76 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Salesforce, Inc. CRM to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Devon Energy

Within the last quarter, Devon Energy has observed the following analyst ratings: Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent. Within the last quarter, Devon Energy DVN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0. Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pure Storage Earnings Preview

Pure Storage PSTG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-06-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pure Storage will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Pure Storage bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eps
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: UiPath

UiPath PATH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-06-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that UiPath will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. UiPath bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Will Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin Rise More By 2023?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: By the end of the year,...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Semtech

Semtech SMTC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-06-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Semtech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76. Semtech bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Huntington Bancshares Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Huntington Bancshares HBAN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Huntington Bancshares has an average price target of $16.62 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $14.50.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Donaldson Earnings Preview

Donaldson DCI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-06-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Donaldson will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72. Donaldson bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Veeva Systems Earnings Preview

Veeva Systems VEEV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-06-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Veeva Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92. Veeva Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In AutoZone 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

AutoZone AZO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.42%. Currently, AutoZone has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion. Buying $1000 In AZO: If an investor had bought $1000 of AZO stock 5 years ago, it...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Huazhu Group Stock Gains On Q1 Earnings Beat

Huazhu Group Ltd HTHT reported a first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15.2% year-on-year to $423 million, beating the consensus of $378.25 million. The occupancy rate for all legacy-Huazhu hotels in operation was 59.2%, down 700 basis points Y/Y. Blended RevPAR (revenue per available room) was RMB132 versus RMB138 the previous...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Analysts Have This to Say About ConocoPhillips

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on ConocoPhillips COP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy