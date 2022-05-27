ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Big Lots: Q1 Earnings Insights

Big Lots BIG reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Big Lots reported an EPS of $-0.39.

Revenue was down $251.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 3.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Big Lots's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 1.90 -0.16 1.13 1.69

EPS Actual 1.75 -0.14 1.09 2.62

Revenue Estimate 1.72B 1.32B 1.48B 1.53B

Revenue Actual 1.73B 1.34B 1.46B 1.63B

