ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

7-year-old SC student brought a loaded gun to school, Richland County sheriff says

By Joseph Bustos
The State
The State
 4 days ago

A 7-year-old South Carolina student brought a loaded handgun to Sandlapper Elementary School Thursday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The student was turned in to school officials after another student at the northeast Columbia school told an administrator they thought a student had a gun.

The weapon was found and turned over to a school resource officer.

The sheriff’s department is determining how the child got the gun, and if the student brought the weapon to school intentionally.

The incident occurred three days after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Richland Co. two-year-old shot at apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) was called to the scene of a shooting on Monday. Officials confirmed law enforcement got reports of a shooting at 100 Willow Oak Drive (Greenbrier Apartments). Investigators say a 2-year-old child was found with a gunshot wound. The child...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Two-year-old shot at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting involving a child at a Columbia apartment complex. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at 100 Willow Oak Drive Monday afternoon and found a two-year-old who had been shot. The child was taken to a nearby...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

Florence teen dies following shooting near CCU apartments

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A teenager from Florence has died following a shooting at apartments near Coastal Carolina University Sunday morning. Joshua McPherson, 17, died at a local hospital following the shooting at Coastal Club Apartments, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Those apartments are on Highway...
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#Sc#Robb Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WIS-TV

Columbia Police have seized 311 guns through late-May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has seized more illegally possessed guns than there have been days in 2022. The department reports through May 25, 311 guns have been seized (over a 144-day period). CPD posts the photos online as part of an ongoing awareness campaign. The description...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

2-year-old dead after being hit by car in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A two-year-old was killed in a crash after walking into a road in Sumter. The crash happened on May 29 at around 9:20 p.m. on West Patricia Drive near Deacon Lane. Troopers said a car was traveling south on Deacon Lane when Isiah Barno, 2, went...
SUMTER, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Anderson Co., 1 injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was injured in a Sunday night shooting in Anderson County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Simpson Road at 7:45 p.m. for a shooting. When deputies arrived they said they located a man that was shot at least once and taken to a hospital. […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

2-year-old killed after being hit by a vehicle in Sumter

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A 2-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday. The Sumter County Coroner says Baby Boy Isiah Barno was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. According to Highway Patrol, Barno was at the intersection of West Patricia Drive and Deacon...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
2K+
Followers
431
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy