7-year-old SC student brought a loaded gun to school, Richland County sheriff says

A 7-year-old South Carolina student brought a loaded handgun to Sandlapper Elementary School Thursday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The student was turned in to school officials after another student at the northeast Columbia school told an administrator they thought a student had a gun.

The weapon was found and turned over to a school resource officer.

The sheriff’s department is determining how the child got the gun, and if the student brought the weapon to school intentionally.

The incident occurred three days after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 students and two teachers dead.