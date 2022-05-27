ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep Wilhour responds after attending joint House Hearing on anticipated price increases for Ameren customers

By Todd Stapleton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA joint Illinois House hearing was held in Springfield on Thursday with the public utilities and the energy/environment committees meeting to discuss and hear testimony on the anticipated price increases for...

LORAINE, Ill. — Two civil suits filed in Adams County Circuit Court claim County Line Swine, Inc., a 5,000-hog confinement in northern Adams County, and Carroll Family Farms, LLC, of Carthage, which owns the swine and provides feed for the facility, are operating the hog confinement with improper methods that have harmful impacts on local farmers, landowners and residents.
An Illinois bill aiming to reduce catalytic converter thefts is set to go into law soon. In January Representative Paul Jacobs introduced House Bill 4734 that requires recyclers to keep records of the vehicles recycled catalytic converters came from. That bill stalled in the Senate which lead to some changes...
Conflicting population estimates for Illinois continue to spur debate about whether the state is growing or shrinking, as has been estimated for years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker sent President Joe Biden a letter requesting the federal government send Illinois more federal tax money. He said a recent Census survey shows the agency undercounted Illinois by nearly 2 percent. Democratic members of Illinois’ congressional delegation followed up with a letter to the Census urging the bureau to update the population for funding decisions. But, a new U.S. Census report on cities shows when all local populations are combined, Illinois lost 104,000 people in the 12 months up to July 1, 2021. That follows updated migration data from the IRS that shows Illinois lost 101,000 people. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said the Democrats’ high tax policies are making people flee the state.
Gov Pritzker Signs Legislation Designed To Improve Illinois’ Health Care System

(Chicago, IL) — Illinois is working on improving the state’s health care system. Governor Pritzker signed legislation Friday that includes a range of measures aimed at increasing access to quality health care services, preserving existing health care coverage, and continuing to create a more equitable health care system in Illinois. The legislation would provide continuous eligibility for adults enrolled in Medicaid, increase reimbursement rates for prenatal and postpartum health care coverage, and expand equity in coverage.
Vehicle registration fee to be reduced for seniors

A measure reducing the vehicle registration fee for older Illinoisans was signed into law this month. Grundy County Democratic State Senator Patrick Joyce says the measure will reduce the vehicle registration fee for senior vehicle owners and their spouses from $24 to $10 if they qualify or have been approved for benefits under the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disability Property Tax Relief Act.
Illinois Law Says You Must Clean Up Grass After Mowing

If you are in charge of lawn maintenance, whether you rent or own, there is an important law you must remember. This isn't a suggestion or common courtesy. This is an absolute must if you're mowing alongside any public roadway. And, while it may seem tedious and "not that big of a deal" it must be done. Failing to do is dangerous and illegal.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/30/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 36,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since the Friday a week before. It’s the first drop in coronavirus cases in Illinois after eight straight weeks of increases, according to the CDC. 15 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, all in northern Illinois, with an additional 30 counties in the Medium Community Level. The IDPH continues to urge everyone to observe the safety precautions of avoiding large gatherings of people, using face coverings, and becoming vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. More information and details are available on the www.dph.illinois.gov website or by going online at www.covid.gov.
New Study Reveals Illinois Route 3 Near St. Louis Area Is Positioned As Nationally Significant Heavy Industrial Corridor

ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
Illinois 3 corridor generates $16B, supports 220,000 jobs

ST. LOUIS - The 60-mile stretch of Illinois 3 between Godfrey and Waterloo generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. According to the study, the corridor is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
Illinois Providing $200 Utility Assistance Payments

Illinois is helping thousands of families pay their utilities. All recipients of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program will receive 200-dollars in Utility Assistance Payments. The funds are being provided to Illinoisans most in need due to rising costs. The deadline for families to apply for utility assistance is Tuesday.
UPDATE: Crossings open after train breaks down in Normal.

UPDATE 12:45 P.M. - Normal Police report crossings are now open. NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Normal Police say a broken down train is affecting certain railroad crossings in Normal. Police say that the crossings beginning at Linden Street on north will be closed for an extended period of...
COVID Cases Drop In Illinois

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) COVID-19 cases are starting to drop in Illinois. State health officials reported just under 37-thousand cases over the past week on Friday. That is down from the more than 40-thousand cases reported the week before. Despite the decrease, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID, including Chicago, Cook County and the surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois.
Gas prices surpass $5 a gallon in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinoisans are feeling their share of pain at the pump this holiday weekend, as gas prices surpassed five dollars in some parts of the River City. As of Sunday, prices at the HyVee station near Peoria’s Shoppes at Grand Prairie started at $5.09 per gallon.
