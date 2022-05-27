Rep Wilhour responds after attending joint House Hearing on anticipated price increases for Ameren customers

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 36,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since the Friday a week before. It’s the first drop in coronavirus cases in Illinois after eight straight weeks of increases, according to the CDC. 15 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, all in northern Illinois, with an additional 30 counties in the Medium Community Level. The IDPH continues to urge everyone to observe the safety precautions of avoiding large gatherings of people, using face coverings, and becoming vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. More information and details are available on the www.dph.illinois.gov website or by going online at www.covid.gov.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO