The Wayne County Landfill will be accepting household hazardous waste on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 460 S Landfill Road in Dudley. This event is open every year to ensure proper disposal and recycling of materials that residents may have in their homes. This event is free to the public, but business or commercial waste will not be accepted.

WAYNE COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO