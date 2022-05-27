ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Falls feedlot being investigated for alleged animal abuse and illegal activity

By Kaitlyn Hart
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

An East Idaho feedlot is under investigation by officials after reports of animal abuse from its neighbors and other local residents.

The allegations of abuse include strangulation, stabbing and attacking the animals with hammers, all while alive and without sedation. As of the posting of this article, no charges have been filed.

Neighbors of the feedlot on Kathleen Street tell EastIdahoNews.com the feedlot has been abusing animals and forcing them to live in extremely unsanitary conditions for decades.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that deputies and officials with the Idaho Department of Agriculture were dispatched to conduct a search warrant at the feedlot on May 20 related to the reported animal abuse.

Chanel Tewalt, the deputy director of communications for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, confirmed in an email to EastIdahoNews.com that the “state Department of Agriculture has an open animal-related investigation at a property on Kathleen Street in Idaho Falls.” ISDA doesn’t comment on or provide interviews about open investigations.

On Sunday, a fire broke out at the feedlot that took the Idaho Falls Fire Department over six hours to extinguish.

According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, “There was a significant amount of fire that had fully engulfed an RV, tractor, and two large haystacks. The winds made fighting the blaze even more challenging as the fire spread to multiple one ton boxes of pig feed and threatened livestock.”

Idaho Falls Fire Department PIO Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com that the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The initial investigation by the sheriff’s office came after complaints from various residents and the Animal Rescue Mission (ARM), a Florida-based animal rights group that conducts undercover investigations.

Richard Couto, the founder of ARM, flew to Idaho Falls on Friday, posing as a customer purchasing animals in order to obtain footage and evidence of the abuse.

“Everything about them is illegal. They don’t have a business license, proper insurances, and they’re certainly not licensed to butcher animals and sell meat,” says Couto. “The sheriff’s office did issue a search warrant on Friday night. They went in with a few departments, including the Department of Agriculture, and found a lot, a lot, of issues.”

In a video taken by Couto and provided to EastIdahoNews.com, live animals are seen being stabbed with knives while letting out high-pitched squeals. Goats and pigs are seen being tied around the neck with a rope before they are dragged across the property, strangled and cut into. EastIdahoNews.com cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the video.

“They’re not stunning the animals at all. They’re sawing into them, they’re skinning them alive, they’re going after them with hammers,” Couto said. “Blood, animal parts, trash and animal waste are being dumped into the canal from the slaughter operation, and it’s going throughout [the] community. It is a serious health issue. I’ve seen it myself.”

In the video, there are obvious signs of unsanitary and abusive living conditions. A large amount of dead animals are seen lying around the property, trash is strewn throughout the lot and the animals are drinking unclean water. Some are seen sleeping in large piles of feces and manure.

“This property is so heinous. This is where infectious diseases outbreak into local communities and then spread throughout the country, so hopefully your county is taking this seriously,” Couto said.

At least two of the animals, a baby pig and a goat, were purchased by ARM during the investigation and handed over to the Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary in Blackfoot. In a Facebook post, the organization wrote the goat “was tied so tight the ropes were cutting into his legs and put in a plastic trash bag. He’s also had parasites.”

It is unclear who owns the feedlot.

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Idaho Falls Police: One killed in Friday rollover

At approximately 4:30 p.m. May 27, 2022, Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch received reports of a vehicle accident in the area of 1200 N Woodruff Avenue. Several Idaho Falls Police Officers, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy, and emergency medical personnel from Idaho Falls Fire responded. Responders found a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Idaho woman arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in SLC

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping her daughter from a residence in South Salt Lake City and bringing her back to eastern Idaho.  Jennifer Krysta Estrada, 32, is currently facing one second-degree charge of kidnapping. According to East Idaho News, an investigation for the missing child […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

How an Idaho Falls democrat became the state’s 16th governor and started a political dynasty

IDAHO FALLS – Barzilla Clark’s election as Idaho’s 16th governor in 1936 was the culmination of an idea planned out nearly 30 years earlier. The 55-year-old Democrat had already served for a decade as Idaho Falls’ mayor when he had beaten his Republican opponent, Frank Stephan, in the gubernatorial election with 58% of the vote (115,098 total votes), according to the book “Idaho’s Governors.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Idaho#Feedlot#Animal Rights#The Animals#Eastidahonews Com#Isda
Post Register

Blackfoot convenience store robbed, suspect still at large

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (CBS2) — A Blackfoot convenience store was robbed Sunday morning and the suspect is still at large, police say. Police were called to a Short Stop on Broadway Street about an armed robbery. Before officers arrived, the suspect fled. Officials believe the suspect is a white man...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters extinguish fire at local home in less than 30 minutes

IDAHO FALLS — There were no injuries following a house fire on the 3000 block of East Lincoln Road on Saturday afternoon. Personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a single-family house just west of the round-a-bout at East Lincoln Road and Ammon Road. One adult male was home when the fire started. The homeowner was not injured, and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

House sustains $120,000 in damages after fire

IDAHO FALLS — There were no injuries following a house fire on the 3000 block of East Lincoln Road on Saturday afternoon. Personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a single-family house just west of the round-a-bout at East Lincoln Road and Ammon Road.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly kidnapped child from Utah

An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly kidnapped her daughter from South Salt Lake, Utah, and brought her to Idaho Falls. Jennifer Krysta Dial Estrada, 32, did not have custody rights over the victim, who was living with her father. The 12-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
aspenpublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game kills five grizzly bears in Island Park

Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: One woman in critical condition after crash

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are responding to a significant vehicle crash at 1200 South Woodruff near Stones Kia between Lincoln Road and Kerney Street. The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Friday and one vehicle was involved, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. Idaho Falls Fire...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Power crews respond to widespread blackout caused by lightning and then downed power line that shut down road

Idaho Power crews have had a busy weekend in the Pocatello area, responding to a widespread power outage and then a downed power line that shut down a road. The widespread power outage was caused by a 9 p.m. Saturday lightning strike on a piece of Idaho Power equipment. Over 1,000 Idaho Power customers in south Pocatello and throughout much of Bannock County south of the Gate City were without electricity until around 1 a.m. Sunday, the utility reported. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

Potato growers announced this week in May 1922 a marketing arrangement to get their spuds to the elite tables of the East Coast that coming fall. “The famous russet potato from the Idaho Falls region will be marketed under a special brand, according to plans of the Idaho Falls Potato Growers Association,” wire services reported. “Working under plans similar to those that have put the fruits of the western orchards on the markets, the association has signed up 1,500 cars of potatoes, secured large warehouse facilities and engaged an expert potato man as manager. The russets will be carefully graded and sold in branded sacks, which means a premium to the grower. … By pooling the potatoes of the select district of the state and marketing them under the special Idaho trademark, the growers expect to greatly increase their revenue next fall.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in crash on local road

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 4:30 p.m. today, May 27, 2022, Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch received reports of a vehicle accident in the area of 1200 N. Woodruff Avenue. Several Idaho Falls Police Officers, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy, and emergency medical personnel from Idaho Falls Fire responded. Responders found a single vehicle off the roadway upside down. The driver and sole occupant had been ejected from the...
eastidahonews.com

Yellowthroats show up at Market Lake

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Karie Ann's Pocatello opens for third season

POCATELLO — Karie Anne’s Pocatello opened for the summer at the beginning of May. This will be the business’s third year serving up sweet treats in the Gate City. The first Karie Anne’s started in Rexburg. Now there are locations in Pocatello and Logan, Utah, as well. Brynlee Broadhead, one of the workers at the Pocatello location, said they are expecting to stay open until the last week of September. ...
eastidahonews.com

‘He’s so lucky to be alive.’ Newlywed father recovering after motorcycle crash

IDAHO FALLS — A newlywed father who recently welcomed his first child is lucky to be alive after seriously hurting himself in a motorcycle crash. Brian Pinell, 31, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed Wednesday night at the underpass where G Street and Yellowstone Highway connect in Idaho Falls. Pinell was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he is recovering.
Idaho State Journal

Man who died in Bear Lake identified, Madison County still investigating body found in Snake River

The bodies of two people were recently recovered from the Bear Lake and the Snake River in two unrelated incidents, authorities said. The body of a man was found Monday in Bear Lake. The Rich County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Kyle Dean Walker, 31, but did not indicate his town of residence. State Parks personnel used a sonar-equipped boat to locate Walker’s body, who is believed to have...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
772
Followers
302
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy