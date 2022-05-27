Think you know Idaho news? Take our weekly quiz and prove it (May 27)

May is coming to an end. Mercifully, perhaps. We breathed a sigh of relief after primary election season ended, only to get punched in the face with this week’s tragic — yet somehow predictable — news in Uvalde, Texas. And don’t look now, but COVID-19 has made it through May as well.

But temperatures will soon rise, so maybe our spirits will warm as well. For now, the endorphin rush of a correct multiple-choice quiz answer will have to do. As you’ll see, this week’s news wasn’t all bad! Start the quiz below, or you can also find it here . Good day, and good luck.