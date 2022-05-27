Rain, rain, go away, it’s going to be a wet Memorial Day. Here’s Boise’s weekend forecast

Since 1878 it’s only rained on Memorial Day 40 times out of 143 possible opportunities in Boise.

Unfortunately, that number is probably about to become 41 out of 144.

The National Weather Service is predicting a wet Memorial Day weekend for most of Idaho, with about 0.6 inches of rain predicted for the Treasure Valley from Friday through Monday and as much as 1.35 inches in the Boise Mountains through the same time span.

There could also be some snow for elevations above 6,000 feet, NWS meteorologist Josh Smith told the Idaho Statesman on Thursday.

“Saturday is where it really starts to take a turn,” Smith said. “We’re going to have a low-pressure system up the coast, and that’s going to be really parked over us for most of the weekend.”

The low-pressure system — which typically brings stormy weather — is currently sitting over Washington. It will move over northern Idaho throughout the weekend, bringing rain and mixed precipitation to much of the state.

The map on the left shows the weather pattern on Thursday with a low-pressure system hanging over Washington. The map on the right shows the system moving eastward over Idaho and bringing rain to the region through the weekend. National Weather Service

Forecast for each day

Although the weekend outlook shows little hope for sunshine, Monday will probably be your best bet to get outside in Boise.

About a tenth of an inch of rain will fall in the Treasure Valley on Friday before the rain picks up over the weekend. Three-tenths of an inch of rain on Saturday is followed by a further 0.15 inches on Sunday.

Monday may clear up for the Treasure Valley, with Smith saying just 0.04 inches could fall, but thunderstorms are possible , and the high temperature will be 62 degrees. Low temperatures throughout the weekend will hover in the mid-40s.

But for those looking to spend the extended weekend up in the mountains, it’s a slightly different story.

A quarter of an inch is expected throughout the mountains in central Idaho on Friday before half an inch each day falls on Saturday and Sunday. Only a tenth of an inch is expected on Monday.

“If you’re going camping in the mountains, you want to be prepared for snow Sunday into Monday,” Smith said. “Especially when above 6,000 feet.”