Report: Chelsea Forward Romelu Lukaku Requests Inter Milan Meeting With Entourage

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has asked Inter Milan to hold a meeting with his representatives, according to reports.

The 29-year-old's future in west London is uncertain after just one year of returning to the Blues following a club-record £97.5 million from Inter last summer.

Lukaku netted 15 goals for Chelsea in the 2021/22 season, being the club's top goalscorer for the campaign, but his future will be discussed this summer.

His representatives plans to talk to Todd Boehly and the new owners' once the takeover has completed, while the forward is set to sit down with Thomas Tuchel over his role in the team moving forward.

But the Belgium international is determined to make it work at Chelsea despite struggling to adapt to the German's playing style.

A return to Italy has resurfaced at points throughout the season, and as per claims in Italy from Fabrizio Biasin Lukaku has requested a meeting with his former club Inter.

He wants a meeting with one of his representatives, which is now expected, as he hopes to find an agreement in 'complicated' circumstances.

Tuchel insisted in early May that Lukaku remains an important part of his team and believes he only needs some luck and momentum to get him back on the right track of scoring week in week out.

“Always I want him to be important part of the squad. Right now he is a very important part of the squad next season. There is no way, no recruitment, no players about to leave because it is simply not possible.

" If the situation changes we need anyway to adapt all the time to contractual situations, individual situations of the players, what we want and think, what the development will be."

He added: “What needs to happen for him (to turn form around)? I don’t know, actually. He needs to happen. Everybody needs to happen. This is life as a footballer on this kind of level. Everybody does the very best, it is like for every other player. We do the very best to integrate him.

"He needs to happen. We need to support him and trust what we do. There is not one thing we can provide or need to find to make this happen. It is about trust, commitment, the feeling for the game, bit of luck, game momentum. That’s it.”

