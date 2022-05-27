Huntsville hoping for more tournaments with extra fields at John Hunt Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – More fields are coming soon to John Hunt Park.

During Thursday’s City Council meeting, the council voted to award the $15.7 million project to Gregory Construction Services, Inc. The contract calls for work to start within 10 days of Gregory receiving the go-ahead to start, with the project taking no more than 400 days.

The project includes:

Two synthetic turf multipurpose fields

LED field lighting that meets TV standards

Two additional parking lots with sidewalks, irrigation, and landscaping

New press box and locker room building

The two new fields, part of Phase 2 of the city’s plans for the park, are being built in addition to the two that are already in use. City officials said they hope the fields will allow for Huntsville to host bigger tournaments and not just in soccer, either.

“The turf fields will provide flexibility to host lacrosse and soccer tournaments as well as improve our inventory of multiuse fields that serve our local leagues and clubs. When complete, this complex will offer expanded seating capacities not available at our current turf fields.” Huntsville Parks & Recreation Director James Gossett

