Free digital portfolio reviews • PhotoVogue Festival 2022

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis screening in Cannes last night was one of the festival’s most-anticipated events, and as such, the red carpet was a full-on spectacle. Stars like Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, and Olivia DeJone hit the step and repeat alongside Priscilla Presley. One of the best-dressed cast mates on the scene? That would be Alton Mason, who portrays Little Richard in the film. “What I love about Little Richard is how multi-hyphenate and complex he is,” Mason tells Vogue of his standout role. “Little Richard was made to be loved, not understood. He was sexy, loud, intelligent, electric, rock and roll—and being able to embody some of those essences was an honor for me.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO