Photography

Free digital portfolio reviews • PhotoVogue Festival 2022

By Editorial
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every year we organize free portfolio reviews because mentoring is one of the key objectives of PhotoVogue: we strongly think that what matters should be your talent and not your budget or connections and we can offer the reviews free of charge...

Collection

“Rewilding and rechilding.” As taglines go, Stella McCartney has herself a winner this season. Who hasn’t dreamed of returning to their youth, before we’d heard about the threats or seen first-hand the impacts of global warming? Rewilding, for those not plugged into the climate change conversation, involves restoring and protecting wilderness areas by more or less letting nature take care of itself.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Story Behind Rebecca Hall’s Showstopping Cannes Style

When it comes to red carpet fashion, there’s nowhere quite like Cannes to dial things up to the max. Whether it’s Hollywood actors descending on the city to promote their latest arthouse film, French cinema legends making a cameo appearance in sleek Gallic style, or models hitting La Croisette in couture while in town for a charity gala, the order of the day is a style spectacle on the grandest scale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Phys.org

Race to save undersea Stone Age cave art masterpieces

To reach the only place in the world where cave paintings of prehistoric marine life have been found, archaeologists have to dive to the bottom of the Mediterranean off southern France. Then they have to negotiate a 137-meter (yard) natural tunnel into the rock, passing through the mouth of the...
VISUAL ART
The Digital Designers Making Millions From In-Game Fashion

This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. When 22-year-old Samuel Jordan, from Florida, began designing virtual accessories for Roblox three years ago, it was just a hobby — he had always enjoyed designing games and characters as a teenager. But as demand for his intricate virtual earrings, headdresses, hats and garments surged, Jordan turned digital design into a thriving virtual fashion business. Cut to 2022 and he’s one of Roblox’s top sellers, selling 24 million units to date, racking up $1 million in sales for 2021 and working with brands including Stella McCartney and Forever 21 to help them enter Web3.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Bella Hadid Wears That Mythical Tom Ford-era Gucci Dress

Some Tom Ford-era Gucci clothes are harder than others to find, but Bella Hadid has shown up on the Cannes red carpet in one of the rarest pieces. At the premiere of Les Bonnes Étoiles, the model opted for a curve-skimming white dress from the fall 1996 collection complete with a hip cut-out that revealed a metal buckle from the archive of Lab2022. Originally, the garment made its debut on none other than a smoldering Carolyn Murphy. It’s not surprising that Hadid would wear archival Gucci—this is the latest in a long line of vintage that she’s been donning for Cannes—but it is notable that she’s in a dress so covetable and rare.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Zoom
Photography
Visual Art
What to Shop From the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A little more than three months ago, Ye and Demna teased us by releasing eight Yeezy Gap engineered by Balenciaga looks. Today, all 25 ensembles, which celebrate Ye and Demna’s utilitarian approach to fashion along with Gap’s signature take on timeless American style, are available for purchase.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TechCrunch

Footnotes on Sequoia’s startup memo

Welcome to Startups Weekly, a fresh human-first take on this week’s startup news and trends. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. Sequoia takes things seriously. The storied venture firm is known to react to macro-economic events with grand memos aimed at portfolio companies, and sometimes the entrepreneurship scene at large. Most recently, Sequoia created a 52-slide deck, first reported by The Information, titled Adapting to Endure; the document reads like a follow-up course to its infamously ill-timed “Coronavirus: The Black Swan of 2020” memo of March 2020.
BUSINESS
How Alton Mason Channeled Little Richard at the Cannes Premiere of Elvis

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis screening in Cannes last night was one of the festival’s most-anticipated events, and as such, the red carpet was a full-on spectacle. Stars like Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, and Olivia DeJone hit the step and repeat alongside Priscilla Presley. One of the best-dressed cast mates on the scene? That would be Alton Mason, who portrays Little Richard in the film. “What I love about Little Richard is how multi-hyphenate and complex he is,” Mason tells Vogue of his standout role. “Little Richard was made to be loved, not understood. He was sexy, loud, intelligent, electric, rock and roll—and being able to embody some of those essences was an honor for me.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Andie MacDowell’s Euphoria-Worthy Eye Makeup Was the Star of the Cannes Closing Ceremony

There are few Hollywood film legends who know how to have fun with fashion and beauty quite like Andie MacDowell. The 64-year-old actor—and former model for the likes of Yves Saint Laurent and Bill Blass, lest we forget—has spoken regularly in the past about her decision to embrace her gray hair, telling Vogue’s Lauren Valenti last year that it was a “power move” after years spent coloring her curls a deep brunette. (A power move that also saw her become the face of Coach last spring for a mother’s day campaign alongside her daughter, the musician Rainey Qualley.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
30 Sweet Romantic Dresses for All of Your Summer Soirées

The best romantic dresses exhibit a quiet elegance and are effortlessly versatile for all occasions. Wear one on a summertime date, weekend picnic, museum outing, or a wedding—the options are far and wide. A romantic dress can take many forms but is most often characterized by an A-line silhouette and midi-length. Find options in whimsical floral prints or in solid shades; styles made from lace and linen to silk and satin. They can be smocked at the bodice and puff-sleeved; sleeveless or one-shouldered, but above all, they are feminine and flattering to wear, all with an accentuated waist.
APPAREL
BBC

Radio 1's Big Weekend lands in Coventry

After three years away, live music, dancing and long queues for the toilets have returned as Radio 1's Big Weekend officially kicked off. Disclosure, Eats Everything and Patrick Topping opened the festival in Coventry on Friday. And Ed Sheeran performed some of his biggest hits on Saturday with performances still...
THEATER & DANCE
Spencer Phipps Teams Up With Boss on a Collection That Has “Environmental Responsibility at its Heart”

The diversely cast, desert-shot, and digital hit fashion show—with over 30 million YouTube views and counting—that was Boss’s recent Dubai activation featured one especially surprising model: Spencer Phipps. Now menswear’s most progressive peak-climbing pogonophile has partnered with the German giant once again, this time on a two-drop...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Eiko Otake and Margaret Leng Tan Reflect on Art, Friendship, and Life

It is four in the afternoon, and the Japanese dancer-choreographer Eiko Otake, 70, is making coffee for the Singaporean pianist Margaret Leng Tan, 76—her first cup of the day. We are in Otake’s apartment overlooking midtown Manhattan, and the two women, who have been friends for 20 years, are teasing each other about how incorrigibly nocturnal they are.
CELEBRITIES
What to See, Do and Eat in London Over the Platinum Jubilee Weekend

After months of anticipation, the Platinum Jubilee weekend is finally upon us, bringing with it a wealth of street parties, special exhibitions and showstopping parades. If you’re lucky enough to be in London during this celebratory time, avoid overwhelm and browse the Vogue edit of what to see, do, eat and drink, below.
WORLD
“If I Feel Good, Everything Else Is Irrelevant”: Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan On Learning to Love Fashion

Nicola Coughlan is a rare gem. Magnetic in front of the camera (watch that woman smize!) and super smart, yet refreshingly normal, the Bridgerton star caught up with Vogue at the Kate Spade Cabana pop-up in London’s Covent Garden. Swinging by to cut the ribbon in a deckchair-striped summer dress with excellent sleeves, Coughlan is all pink lipped smiles and professionalism. This year, she shares, will be the one she finally embraces summer style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
