Tempe, AZ

Man hospitalized after a vehicle slams through a shop in Tempe (Tempe, AZ)

 4 days ago

On Thursday afternoon, two men were hurt after a vehicle ran through the front of a shop in Tempe. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at Southern and Mill avenues at around 12:30 p.m. [...]

