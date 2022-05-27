Man hospitalized after a vehicle slams through a shop in Tempe (Tempe, AZ) Nationwide Report

On Thursday afternoon, two men were hurt after a vehicle ran through the front of a shop in Tempe. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at Southern and Mill avenues at around 12:30 p.m. [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .