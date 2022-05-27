ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Who controls Florida school sales tax referendums?

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vSO5_0fsD3m8D00
Several Florida school districts are asking residents to vote for local tax increases. Some have struggled to convince county commissioners to place their initiatives on the ballot. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

The big story: Florida school districts increasingly are depending on local-option tax referendums to boost their revenue, despite rising state funding.

But it’s not always as easy as just putting a question on the ballot.

In several instances, county commissioners have attempted to change their school boards’ plans. That happened in Clay and Duval counties in 2019, and surfaced in Broward County earlier this year before fading away.

Now the Hernando County board and commission are at odds over election dates. The outcome could affect school systems across the state. Read our story here.

Other hot topics

School security: Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who led the state’s school safety commission after Parkland, says Floridians have placed a higher priority on campus security in the past four years, but more work remains. • Two Central Florida sheriffs called for added school guards after this week’s Texas school shooting, WOFL reports. • The Santa Rosa County school district is looking into implementing a guardian program this fall, the Pensacola News-Journal reports. • The idea to arm classroom teachers has resurfaced. South Florida teacher union leaders panned the concept, WPLG reports.

Graduation season: Meet Hernando County’s valedictorians and salutatorians. • An Orange County teen with cancer was granted his dying wish to graduate from high school, WESH reports. • A Lee County parent was arrested on accusations of attempting to attend a graduation ceremony with a fake bomb because her child would not graduate, the Fort Myers News-Press reports. • The crowd at an Okaloosa County high school’s graduation provided lighting to end the ceremony after a nearby transformer blew, the Northwest Florida Daily News reports.

Book challenges: A state education professional practices investigator has ordered the Orange County school district to report which employee authorized the purchase of the graphic novel “Gender Queer” for school libraries, the Orlando Sentinel reports. The move has drawn criticism from at least one School Board member.

Career training: An 11-year-old Pinellas County boy became the nation’s youngest student to earn drone industry certification, WFTS reports. • A Collier County hospital is giving about 50 teens the opportunity to get hands-on training in a new summer program, the Naples Daily News reports.

Growth: The booming St. Johns County school district announced plans to build two more new schools in the next two years, WJXT reports.

Math textbooks: The Lee County School Board made a decision on its math book adoption, after waiting for the fallout to die down over state rejections of several materials, WFTX reports.

Race relations: The Martin County students who were photographed at school spelling out a racial slur have apologized, TC Palm reports.

Teacher pay: Lee County school employees ratified contract agreements that bring the base teacher salary to $47,500 and provide bonuses up to $5,000, WFTX reports.

Don’t miss a story. Here’s a link to yesterday’s roundup.

Before you go ... Memorial Day comes Monday. Here’s what the holiday is all about — it’s not just another day off.

• • •

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6I5S_0fsD3m8D00

Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida redistricting: How much will maps help Republicans?

Florida’s Republicans controlled the governor’s mansion and both chambers of the Legislature going into the once-a-decade redistricting process this year. That presented an opportunity to draw seats that would further entrench GOP power in Tallahassee and Washington. At all levels, Republicans already had an advantage in seats compared...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Pinellas County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Thousands in Florida have had guns seized through risk protection orders since 2018

TAMPA — One day about a month ago, workers at a Riverview business phoned Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies with concerns about a fellow employee. The man, who’d recently been diagnosed with schizophrenia, had told coworkers he feared that people were watching and stealing from him, that he kept his cell phone in a microwave oven so the government couldn’t tap into it.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Gualtieri
Tampa Bay Times

Half of Florida at “high” risk of COVID; infections keep climbing

Florida’s average daily COVID-19 cases climbed another 11% in the past week — the 10th consecutive week that infections have gone up. Hospitalizations jumped another 21% over the same seven-day period of, from May 21-27. That means 10 counties, containing nearly half of the state’s 22 million residents, have “high” community levels of COVID-19, according to federal guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that residents wear masks in public indoor settings in Alachua, Broward, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis appoints Corcoran to Florida’s Board of Governors

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday tapped former state education commissioner Richard Corcoran to serve on the state university system’s Board of Governors. The Board of Governors oversees Florida’s 12 state universities and is tasked with such responsibilities as adopting regulations designed to carry out state laws related to higher education.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

‘It could happen fast:’ Meteorologist tells Floridians to monitor Gulf system

The first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season may arrive just in time for the season’s June 1 start date. A tropical system over the Yucatan Peninsula, the remnants of a Pacific hurricane that struck Mexico on Monday, has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical storm or depression later this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning. If it reaches sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it would be named Alex.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#School Shooting#Central Florida#School Board#Floridians#Wofl#Wplg#Salutatorians#Wesh
Tampa Bay Times

Charlie Crist’s flawed debate strategy must change | A Sun Sentinel editorial

Charlie Crist is clearly the man to beat in the Democratic primary for governor. He’s been a fixture for three decades in Florida politics, mostly as a former Republican. An affable former governor, he has run statewide six times. The St. Petersburg congressman probably has higher name recognition than any Democrat in the state, and limited polling shows him well ahead of rivals Nikki Fried and Annette Taddeo in the race to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Can monthly injections curb addiction? These experts say yes.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Dr. Andrew Herring has a clear goal walking into every appointment with patients seeking medication to treat an opioid use disorder: persuade them to get an injection of extended-release buprenorphine. At his addiction clinic at Highland Hospital, a bustling public facility in the heart of Oakland,...
OAKLAND, CA
Tampa Bay Times

17 hopefuls vie for Florida Supreme Court opening

TALLAHASSEE — After reshaping the Florida Supreme Court to reflect his legal and political ideology, Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to pick a new justice who will give him four appointees on the state’s highest court. DeSantis will choose from 17 applicants seeking to replace Justice Alan Lawson,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Tampa Bay Times

Marco Rubio’s anti-choice agenda is an assault on Floridians’ freedoms | Column

Florida politicians love nothing more than declaring that Florida is synonymous with freedom. Gov. Ron DeSantis even proclaimed that our state is “the freest state in America” recently. But when it comes to protecting Floridians’ rights to make some of the most important health care decisions of their lives, Republicans’ rhetoric about freedom rings hollow.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Foodies

What better place for fresh eats than Florida? We’ve compiled a list of delectable dining options from Italian bazaar to friendly dog bar, and everything in between. We hope you have an appetite, because these outstanding eateries will keep you coming back all summer long. Indian Shores. For an...
INDIAN SHORES, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times fundraising drive approaches $50,000 goal

We are so grateful to readers who have contributed during our Tampa Bay Times weeklong fundraising drive that concludes tomorrow. The goal is to raise $50,000 — which is enough to pay the salary of a journalist in our newsroom; or to improve our photo equipment; or pay for documents, data or travel to tell more stories.
CHARITIES
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy