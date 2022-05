“While many of you may know BTS as Grammy-nominated international icons, they also play an important role as youth ambassadors promoting a message of respect and positivity,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when the group — Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope – stopped by Tuesday (May 31). The visit was in honor of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month, and it gave the band a chance to speak out against the rising number anti-Asian hate crimes in the country. “Today’s the last day of the AANHPI Heritage Month. We join the White House to stand with the AANHPI community and to celebrate,” said RM. From there, each member gave a statement.

