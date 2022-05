BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday two tornadoes touched down as part of the storm system that swept across Maryland on Friday. An EF-1 tornado with winds estimated at 90 mph touched down near the St. Mary’s and Charles County line around the area of Route 5 and Route 231 around 8:32 p.m. Friday. The storm tracked along the Charlotte Hall area to near Benedict with a path 4.16 miles long and around 100 yards wide. The damage started along Bach Drive where a few trees were knocked down and one tree snapped about midway up. The tornado caused more concentrated damage...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO