MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - Members with the Positive Brotherhood and the community came together on Monday in Malden to show support for the victims in recent mass shootings. They gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park where they held a balloon release for the 19 kids and two adults killed in the Uvalde school shooting and the Buffalo supermarket shooting where 10 were shot.

MALDEN, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO