World Games Countdown: 42 Days

This Memorial Day will be dry and hot – feeling like summer. An area of high pressure will sit to the east of Alabama, and this will bring us southerly winds. That will make it a little more humid with a mostly sunny sky. We could see a stray shower or two pop-up with the heating of the day – mainly over Eastern and Southern Alabama. It will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO