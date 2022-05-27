World Games Countdown: 42 Days

This Memorial Day will be dry and hot – feeling like summer. An area of high pressure will sit to the east of Alabama, and this will bring us southerly winds. That will make it a little more humid with a mostly sunny sky. We could see a stray shower or two pop-up with the heating of the day – mainly over Eastern and Southern Alabama. It will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
A summer weather pattern will continue today. The Birmingham area will be mostly sunny, humid, and hot as the area of high pressure stays east of Alabama. A weak upper-level wave/disturbance will help set off a few showers or storms in the afternoon with daytime heating, but most of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.
Comments / 0