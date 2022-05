Michael Hunter has eyes for not one Fury but two as he prepares to face Hughie in view of pursuing his older cousin Tyson's world title belts. The 33-year-old will face the younger member of the Fury family in London on July 2, live on Sky Sports, as the pair fight for a shot at the WBA regular belt against the winner of defending champion Trevor Bryan and Britain's No 1-ranked contender Daniel Dubois in June.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO